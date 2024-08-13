Liverpool will reportedly consider loan offers for Stefan Bajcetic before this month’s transfer deadline, despite their failure to sign a new No. 6 so far.

A quiet transfer window took a turn on Monday night with the news that Martin Zubimendi would not be joining from Real Sociedad.

Supporters were then left frustrated by claims that it is “unlikely” the club would be pursuing an alternative No. 6, with no midfield signing expected before August 30.

That makes reports, via The Athletic‘s James Pearce, that Liverpool are “prepared to sanction” a loan move for Bajcetic even more surprising.

Bajcetic was a regular feature throughout pre-season, clocking 86 minutes on the pitch over four appearances, but is clearly not part of Arne Slot‘s preferred starting lineup.

No clubs are credited with an interest in the young Spaniard yet, though it is almost certain that Liverpool would want him to play in a top-tier league.

The decision to send him on loan comes after a long spell out with injury, with Bajcetic needing to make up for lost time after an emphatic breakthrough under Jurgen Klopp.

There is no indication that Slot has given up on the midfielder, with it likely that he returns as part of the senior squad after gaining experience elsewhere.

Liverpool are also expected to send Kaide Gordon out for the season, with Swansea the winger’s most likely destination, while Pearce corroborates claims that Ben Doak could leave either on loan or permanently.

QPR are said to be “leading the chase” for left-back Owen Beck and clubs in League One are interested in the versatile Luca Stephenson.

Monday saw the Reds receive a third offer from Salzburg for Bobby Clark, with the Times reporting this to be in region of their £10 million price tag, and it could be that the 19-year-old is now sold.

James McConnell, Tyler Morton, Marcelo Pitaluga, Harvey Davies, Rhys Williams, Jakub Ojrzynski, Lee Jonas, James Norris, Calum Scanlon, Dominic Corness, James Balagizi, Tom Hill and Oakley Cannonier are other academy players who could move on.