★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
LFC 2024/25 KITS

READY FOR THE NEW SEASON?

SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Where’s the plan B?” – Liverpool fans left frustrated after Martin Zubimendi U-turn

Liverpool fans have been left frustrated by the club’s failure to sign priority target Martin Zubimendi – and even more so with claims there is no alternative.

Zubimendi pulled out of a proposed move to Anfield on Monday night, informing the club of his decision to stay at Real Sociedad.

It came after confidence within Liverpool that the 25-year-old would join Arne Slot‘s squad, with sporting director Richard Hughes ready to sanction a €60 million outlay.

Now, the Reds head into the new campaign – which kicks off on Saturday at Ipswich – having yet to address the area their new head coach views as their main concern.

Following the news of Zubimendi’s U-turn, it has even been widely reported that the Reds’ recruitment team do not expect to sign an alternative No. 6.

The situation has left supporters frustrated. Here’s how they reacted on Twitter, Facebook and the This Is Anfield comments.

 

The pressure is on after a “disastrous start”…

“That’s why you never wait too long in the transfer window. Waiting for Euros, Copa and even Olympics to end just to identify ONE target and when it fails that’s it? This is too ridiculous. Where’s the plan B?

Arne Slot has already lived up to his end of bargain. Edwards and Hughes meanwhile? No advancements in contracts, no incoming transfers (even when the captain himself feels that the club needs strengthening). This is too insane.

“Optimistic for the on-the-field revolution, but off-the-field? Nah.”

Josh in the comments.

 

And reports there is no plan B haven’t gone down well…

“Is it the case that it was Zubimendi or nothing? Sure Macca and Endo could play there but it really isn’t the best solution as it is relying on other players to step up to play the advanced midfield positions and not many of them impressed there last season. You’ve got to wonder how it has been left to come to this.”

Mawuena Zewu Glover on Facebook.

“All this ‘Gravenberch and Jones can play there, Mac is a specialist, Trent can play there too’ is not how a team wanting to challenge Man city for the title behaves.

“We have identified a weakness in the squad and have failed to fill up that slot for the past three years. If that’s not incompetence I don’t know what is.”

Srikanth Suresh in the comments.

Of course, with over a fortnight to go until the transfer window closes, there is still time for Liverpool to push for the signings fans are hoping for.

It has only been a week since news of the club’s interest in Zubimendi broke, and there is every chance Hughes and Co. have been working in the background on alternatives.

But the signs are not promising at this stage, and supporters are rightly upset at how this story has developed.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024