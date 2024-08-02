Liverpool’s pre-season preparations see them take on another Premier League side this weekend, though we’re not sure any clash against Man United can be described as a ‘friendly’.

Liverpool vs. Man United

Friendly (3) | Williams-Brice Stadium

August 3, 7.45pm local | August 4, 12.45am (BST)

Arne Slot‘s side faced their sternest test so far last time out against Arsenal, and there was plenty to take from the 2-1 win that saw 21 players involved.

With less than two weeks until the season opener, this match against Man United will offer another chance to give minutes to senior players, but also opportunities for some youngsters.

Who is available?

Thankfully, Slot gave the squad a clean bill of health in the immediate aftermath of the last outing, leaving only Andy Robertson on the sidelines for this one.

It has also been confirmed that Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch will play 45 minutes – it will be their first chance to impress their new coach after arriving in the US earlier in the week.

After pushing players beyond the 70-minute mark against the Gunners, it would not be surprising to see more edge closer to 90 minutes as the opener at Ipswich is just two weeks away.

Liverpool’s US squad:

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Pitaluga, Davies

Defenders: Quansah, Konate, Van den Berg, Nallo, Phillips, Bradley, Robertson*, Tsimikas, Chambers, Beck

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, McConnell, Morton, Stephenson, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Jota, Carvalho, Doak, Gordon, Koumas, Blair

* Injured

How can you watch?

For the third and final time on the US tour, LFCTV and LFCTV GO is where you can tune in to see the Reds live from wherever you are in the world.

If you’re on the move and want to stay up to date, This Is Anfield’s matchday live blog is the place to be, Harry McMullen will keep you entertained and up to date from 12.15am (UK).

And for those of you who wish to catch up on the happenings of the match on Sunday morning, TIA will have all the post-match reaction and analysis for you to enjoy.

Where is the game being played?

The backdrop for this fixture is Williams-Brice Stadium, located in Columbia, South Carolina – over 500 miles south of Liverpool’s previous base in Pittsburgh.

It has a capacity of 77,559 – making it the 22nd-largest ground in the USA – and is home to the University of South Carolina Gamecocks.

This is the final stop of the tour and Liverpool will fly back to Merseyside soon after the conclusion of the fixture – the remaining senior players will then report back to training.

How are United doing?

Believe it or not, Erik ten Hag is still occupying the role of manager, and this will be their fifth pre-season match.

Man United are further along in their preparations, but they will be without a number of players for this one.

New signing Leny Yoro, who was linked with Liverpool, has been ruled out for three months with a foot injury, while Rasmus Hojlund is out for six weeks with a hamstring strain – timelines that will see them both miss the league meeting in September.

Marcus Rashford and Antony picked up knocks in their 3-2 victory over Real Betis and are in doubt to feature, with Ten Hag saying they will not “risk” their fitness with the season looming.

Liverpool wearing their new kit

The club finally unveiled their new away kit for the 2024/25 campaign on Friday, with a dark green design likely to prove popular among supporters.

While the players were not involved in the reveal as usual, fans won’t have to wait long to see it in action.

Liverpool have already confirmed they will wear the new away kit against United, who are expected to wear their red home kit in Columbia.

