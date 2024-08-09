Liverpool have a busy Sunday ahead of them with their final two pre-season friendlies played just hours apart, one in front of a full crowd and the other behind closed doors.

It’s an unprecedented situation, with the Reds having previously played two games in two days in pre-season but never twice on the same day!

But with so many players having only returned to training this week, playing time is required so this solution has been found as the two Spanish sides arrive at Anfield.

Quite how Arne Slot divides the squad will be extremely interesting. Will it be all the players who have been involved in pre-season already against Sevilla, and the players just returning against Las Palmas? Or will it be a mix for each?

Liverpool vs. Sevilla – 12.30pm

Sunday, August 11 | 12.30pm (BST)

Anfield – full capacity

This will, of course, be the first time Slot will coach a team at Anfield, which will have a full capacity for the lunchtime kick off.

This match was rescheduled as the new boss prepares for those unwanted 12.30pm kick offs in the Premier League, the first of which is six days later at Ipswich.

Sevilla, who are now coached by García Pimienta, beat Fulham in their most recent friendly; a 2-1 win in the Algarve.

They signed Kelechi Iheanacho from Leicester this summer.

Liverpool vs. Las Palmas – 5pm

Sunday, August 11 | 5pm (BST)

Anfield – behind-closed-doors

A hastily arranged friendly, fellow La Liga side Las Palmas arrive at Anfield for the late kick off, seemingly so Slot can get more players playing time.

Quite why there were only four friendlies arranged when Slot first arrived into the club is questionable.

Fans won’t be in attendance for this one, which was only announced earlier this week.

Las Palmas also have a new manager this summer, Luis Carrion, and finished 16th in La Liga last season.

They signed Oli McBurnie from Sheff United this summer!

Liverpool team news and available squad

We could, or perhaps should, have a full squad available. However, there are is just one uncertainty.

Andy Robertson, we were told, was due to start training towards the end of the tour in the USA but didn’t. Whether he has done so since returning to Merseyside, the club haven’t revealed.

Ben Doak played for the Under-21s in midweek and with six senior forwards now available he could well miss out on Sunday.

The likes of Doak, Tyler Morton, Trey Nyoni, Amara Nallo, James McConnell, Harvey Blair, Kaide Gordon and Lewis Koumas will likely only be involved as substitutes at Anfield.

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Van den Berg, Phillips, Nallo, Tsimikas, Robertson*

Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Nyoni, McConnell, Morton

Forwards: Salah, Jota, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Carvalho, Doak, Blair, Gordon, Koumas

* Doubt

Potential XIs?

If Slot opts for one XI of players who have been involved in pre-season already and another of the returning players, we might get something like this:

Lineup One: Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Van den Berg, Tsimikas, Jones, Szobozslai, Elliott, Salah, Jota, Carvalho

Lineup Two: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Endo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Gakpo, Nunez, Diaz

It seems highly unlikely that any player will be involved in the squad for both games.

TV Information

Both Anfield friendlies will be live on LFCTV and LFCTV GO and you can tune in to see the Reds from wherever you are in the world.

If you’re on the move and want to stay up to date, This Is Anfield’s matchday live blog is the place to be, first from 12pm (UK) and then again at 4.30pm.

As always, TIA will have all the post-match reaction and analysis for you to enjoy on Sunday evening and into Monday morning. An exciting day of football awaits!