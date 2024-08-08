Real Sociedad are doing what we all would have expected them to do, try and convince their star man to stay at the club despite Liverpool’s interest.

We are all eagerly awaiting any and all updates on the club’s pursuit of Martin Zubimendi, and the reliable Paul Joyce, of The Times, is the latest to do so.

He states that “Real Sociedad have launched a charm offensive to keep Liverpool target Martin Zubimendi at the La Liga club,” which ought to come as a surprise to no one.

The 25-year-old is a valuable and key player for the La Liga club and it would be bizarre if they did not do all they could to keep hold of their man – but from a Reds perspective, we hope they’re not successful.

Joyce adds that “the power play from the club’s hierarchy to Zubimendi complicates matters for Liverpool, who will still have to come to an agreement with Sociedad on the transfer fee if the player gives them the green light.”

With a £51 million buyout clause in his contract, pushing for a move will be on the shoulders of Zubimendi and his agent, who is well known to the club’s sporting director Richard Hughes.

The midfielder’s “release clause would have to be paid in one instalment,” which Joyce notes could be a “sticking point.”

Back in training

? Todo preparado para jugar el último amistoso. pic.twitter.com/iBfGDJIaZT — Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) August 8, 2024

This latest update comes after Zubimendi trained as normal on Thursday as Real Sociedad prepared for their friendly against Union Berlin, which takes place on Friday.

He returned from his summer break on Monday after finishing his season by winning the Euros with Spain last month, and it will be intriguing to see if he is involved in proceedings against the German side.

In other news, Liverpool’s Jayden Danns has seen hopes of a loan deal thwarted after succumbing to a back injury that will keep him sidelined for up to two months.