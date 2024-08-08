Liverpool are in the midst of pursuing a transfer for Martin Zubimendi, but he has been spotted in training for Real Sociedad on Thursday.

The Spanish midfielder is at the centre of Liverpool’s attention after the club made their move to try and secure their first transfer of the summer.

On Wednesday evening it was reported that Sociedad “expect” Zubimendi to agree to a move to Anfield, with Liverpool expected to trigger his €60 million (£51.5m) buyout clause.

There has not been significant progress aside from the Spanish media conceding there is resignation that the 25-year-old will seek out the move, and he will need convincing to change his mind.

But depending on how you view the situation, Zubimendi’s presence during Sociedad’s training session on Thursday adds another layer of the story to decipher.

? Todo preparado para jugar el último amistoso. pic.twitter.com/iBfGDJIaZT — Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) August 8, 2024

Of course, he is contracted and his side meet Union Berlin in a friendly on Friday so it is not a surprise Zubimendi is there, it just means any move to Merseyside is not that close.

Sociedad’s social platforms posted clips of their session on X and Instagram, with the cameras showing Zubimendi with a smile on his face and involved in the session.

Liverpool will certainly have been given plenty of encouragement over a deal before briefing the media on Wednesday. Though it has proven difficult for other clubs in the past to convince the 25-year-old to leave.

The Spaniard is playing for his boyhood club, whom he joined at the age of 11, and has recently turned down the likes of Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

What next?

Like Liverpool’s internationals involved in the latter stages of the Euros and Copa America, Zubimendi only returned to training on Monday after being part of Spain’s triumphant squad.

He will be introduced slowly and we should know more either through Merseyside or Spanish press as to the progress of any deal, or if Sociedad say anything ahead of Friday’s friendly.

Late on Wednesday evening, Spanish outlet Noticias de Gipuzkoa reported Zubimendi was “very attracted by the proposal” from Liverpool and is “ready to say yes.”

We can only hope that stance has not changed!