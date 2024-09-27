Any prospective talk of Liverpool reigniting their Anthony Gordon interest in January can now be put to bed, with the winger close to signing a new contract at Newcastle.

For a few days in the summer, it seemed Gordon could be about to sign for Liverpool as Newcastle offered him out ahead of their PSR deadline.

At one point, he reportedly even told teammates at the Euros that he was moving to the Reds and expected the transfer to happen.

Ultimately, though, Newcastle sold Yankuba Minteh to Brighton for £30 million meaning they could keep Gordon, who is now “on the brink of signing” a new deal with the Magpies.

Initially, the attacker’s party wanted him to become Newcastle‘s top earner, according to Luke Edwards of the Telegraph, but he has now lowered his wage demands, allowing the deal to be agreed.

Should Liverpool or any other club – Arsenal are rumoured to have interest – try to sign him, they would now be forced to pay a higher price than when the club tried to offload the winger just a few months earlier.

Reports at the time suggested Liverpool could have paid £75 million while sending Joe Gomez in the other direction for £45 million.

The Mail‘s North East correspondent, Craig Hope, wrote: “We understand there has been significant progress in recent weeks, with the framework of the package in place.

“Club sources are confident that the final details will be signed off shortly. Crucially, Gordon wants to sign the new contract and rediscover his best form in a black and white shirt.”

With Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo both starting the season in fine form, supporters won’t feel Liverpool need to go into the market for a left winger in January.

Diaz already has five goals and one assist in six matches, while Gakpo has continued his form with the Netherlands into the new season, looking sharp when called upon from the bench or in cup competitions.

While Gordon remains a player with brilliant talent, if there is one position in the squad Liverpool don’t need to fill, it is left-wing.

Last season, Newcastle‘s Liverpool-born attacker scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 35 Premier League appearances, earning him a place in the England squad for Euro 2024.

He hasn’t yet hit top form for Newcastle this campaign, but Liverpool fans will be hoping Gordon can celebrate this new contract with a goal when they host Man City in the early kick off on Saturday.