Liverpool’s internationals have returned to the AXA Training Centre following the September break, and Arne Slot shared a warm moment with Trent Alexander-Arnold on his arrival.

The Reds are gearing up to return to Premier League action with Nottingham Forest arriving at Anfield on Saturday.

The vast majority of the club’s players have been away on international duty during the past two weeks, but Thursday saw most of them report back to Liverpool.

The club’s official X account shared a brief video showing some of the returnees, including Virgil van Dijk and Luis Diaz.

"Man of the Match two times!" Back together at the AXA Training Centre

Slot was also spotted welcoming Alexander-Arnold with a warm embrace and congratulating him on the two Man of the Match awards he picked up for England against Ireland and Finland.

“Man of the Match, two times!” the Liverpool head coach enthused. Before adding: “Well done.”

Alexander-Arnold looked absolutely delighted with a wide grin on his face as he thanked the Dutchman and hugged him back.

That interaction should cast aside all the speculation about there being tension between the duo!

It has been fuelled by Slot’s decision to substitute the right-back in all of the Reds’ games so far this season, and Paul Scholes’ recent comments that the head coach may not be his biggest fan. Laughable really.

Elsewhere, Ryan Gravenberch looked in good spirits as he took his place in the Liverpool canteen with a beaming smile on his face.

He returns to Liverpool on the back of some great performances in the Dutch national team, making successive starts against Bosnia and Germany in the Nations League.

Meanwhile, Luis Diaz was spotted sharing a moment with Liverpool’s Brazilian goalkeeping coach, Claudio Taffarel, walking up to him to greet him with a handshake.

Diaz is in great form as well, having scored a late equaliser in Colombia’s draw with Peru before leading his team to a victory over Argentina.

Now the focus will be on Forest, with Liverpool looking to continue their perfect start to the Premier League campaign.