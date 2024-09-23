Despite recently admitting he would like to leave Liverpool, Caoimhin Kelleher has insisted he and the rest of the squad “all love working under” Arne Slot.

It is a testament to Kelleher’s professionalism that he has remained such a positive influence in the squad, despite wanting to leave in search of regular first-team football.

At the weekend, he got his first start of the season due to Alisson‘s injury and should play again on Wednesday, against West Ham in the League Cup.

“We just need to keep this momentum now and keep the confidence,” the Irish goalkeeper told LFC TV.

“We all love working under the new manager and things are really coming together now so hopefully we can keep the results going, and the performances.”

In the summer, Liverpool turned down a derisory offer of £7 million plus Matt Turner from Nottingham Forest, so Kelleher ended up staying at the club.

Slot has clearly maintained a good relationship with his second-choice goalkeeper, though, and it is easy to see why when you read the coach’s latest comments on Kelleher’s predicament.

Responding to Kelleher’s claims he wants to leave, earlier in September, Slot said: “I’d be really worried if a player comes out saying, ‘I don’t care about playing first-team football, I like it so much on the bench and I want to stay there for the rest of my life’.

“That would be a bigger worry for me. It’s normal that they want to play. But it is also normal that a club like this – that tries to compete for trophies – has more than 11 players that can play.

“As long as they accept their situation, not accepting it in a way that ‘I don’t care I’m not playing’, but accepting it by helping the team whenever they have to, then it is a good place to be in.

“I think Caoimh has shown many times in the past few years, and even in pre-season, that’s he’s ready every time we need him.”

Kelleher was indeed ready and though Liverpool won the game against Bournemouth 3-0, the 25-year-old still managed to to show his form hasn’t dropped from last season, when he played 26 times for the Reds.

On Saturday, he made seven saves with one particular scoop off the line instigating fierce applause from the Anfield crowd.

“Delighted to get the win, I thought we played really well,” Kelleher said.

“It’s not easy for the opposition team [when] the pace of that front three is running at you.

“I think after the first goal we really clicked into gear and the second one obviously came quite quickly. So, a really good performance from all the lads.”

“The chances are few and far between sometimes so obviously I need to come in and do well. I’m happy to make some saves and the most important thing is the clean sheet, so I’m happy with that.”

With Alisson strangely prone to picking up injury niggles, Liverpool really benefit from having a back-up as a good as Kelleher.

We are almost at the point where you don’t really mind if the Brazilian has to miss the odd game, because you know the quality that is coming to replace him.