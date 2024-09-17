Arne Slot has named his first starting XI in the Champions League for Liverpool, and he has made just two changes to his side amid the calls for him to rotate.

After the disappointment of the weekend, a reaction is needed from the Reds as they mark their return to the Champions League after a season out.

It so happens to be the head coach’s birthday, and three points at the San Siro would be the ideal way to celebrate – let’s hope the Reds can make it happen.

Liverpool travelled with a 23-man squad, three of whom were goalkeepers, but Alisson was never going to be displaced in goal.

The Brazilian starts his fifth game of the season behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas, who comes in for Andy Robertson.

In midfield, again, are Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai who all start against the current 10th-placed side in Serie A.

Mohamed Salah will be out to add to his 47 goals for the club in Europe, and is joined in attack by Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo.

The Champions League allows 12 substitutes and thus Federico Chiesa is on the bench for the first time as a Red after Slot hinted minutes could be on the cards “if we need him.”

AC Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Pavlovic, Tomori, Hernandez; Fofana, Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders; Pulisic, Leao, Morata

Substitutes: Nava, Torriani, Bartesaghi, Emerson, Terracciano, Gabbia, Musah, Okafor, Chukwueze, Abraham

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Jaros, Gomez, Quansah, Bradley, Robertson, Endo, Jones, Morton, Chiesa, Diaz, Nunez

AC Milan vs. Liverpool – The Stats

Salah has scored 47 goals in 76 European appearances for the Reds.

Nine of Salah’s Liverpool goals have come in 16 appearances against Italian teams. He has scored in his last two outings at San Siro.

In fact, Salah has scored in six of his last seven appearances in the Champions League, scoring eight goals in that period.

This is the eighth successive season that the Reds have faced Italian opposition. Home and away they have faced clubs from Italy 41 times – they have won 19 and lost 18.

Away to Italian teams, Liverpool have won eight, drawn two and lost nine. Of their last five away games in Italy, the Reds have won four of the last five.