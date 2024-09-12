With the Reds set to return to action following the international break, let’s take a look at the latest injury news.

Liverpool take on Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday following a two-week hiatus, and Arne Slot will be hoping to carry on his side’s brilliant start to the Premier League campaign.

But following the international break, the Liverpool head coach will also have to contend with fresh injury problems, including concerns over some of his key players.

Harvey Elliott – Fractured foot

Availability: Unavailable until October 20, at earliest

After an impressive pre-season, Elliott struggled for minutes in the club’s first three Premier League matches and played just seven minutes in total.

The upcoming period with Liverpool to play every midweek was supposed to be Elliott’s opportunity to feature more regularly.

However, he picked up an injury in training while on international duty with England’s U21 side and he now won’t be available for approximately the next six weeks. He’s aiming to be back for Chelsea‘s visit in mid-October.

Alexis Mac Allister – Muscle overload

Availability: Should be involved against Forest

The Argentine has had a turbulent international break. He arrived in the Argentina camp with a muscle overload which saw him miss his country’s first training session of the break.

Mac Allister then featured and scored a goal against Chile but was substituted in the 79th minute, having seemingly picked up an injury.

This saw him miss another training session, but he was ultimately declared fit enough to feature in Argentina’s second game against Colombia after participating in a training session ahead of the match.

Not fit enough to start the game due to the management of his adductor discomfort, Mac Allister came on as a second-half substitute and played 26 minutes.

He is expected to be fit enough to be in the squad for Liverpool’s game against Forest, but it would not be a surprise if Slot were to give him a rest.

Curtis Jones – Muscle injury

Availability: Return vs. Forest

Jones is yet to feature for Liverpool this season having picked up a muscle injury in training following the Reds’ Premier League opener against Ipswich, where he sat on the bench.

However, Jones has been in full first-team training during the international break and he should be fit enough to be involved in the game against Forest.

Whether he will be given a starting spot remains to be seen, with competition rife for places in Slot’s midfield.

Federico Chiesa – Lack of fitness

Availability: Available vs. Forest

Liverpool’s new signing has not featured in a game since Italy’s elimination at Euro 2024 against Switzerland back in June.

Chiesa missed Juventus’ entire pre-season, having been shunned to the club’s reserve team.

That means Chiesa arrived at Anfield lacking match fitness and was not involved in Slot’s squad before the international break against Man United.

However, the 26-year-old has been training at the AXA ever since, even stepping down to participate in a session with the club’s U21s.

He is expected to be available for selection against Forest, the only question that remains is whether Slot will deploy him.