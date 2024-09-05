Liverpool stars were overlooked in the Ballon d’Or but the club’s new signing, Giorgi Mamardashvili, earned a notable recognition.

For the first time since 2016 there were no Liverpool players included on the Ballon d’Or shortlist.

The 30-man list of nominees for the 2024 award includes names like Ademola Lookman, Hakan Calhanoglu and Artem Dovbyk but no Mohamed Salah nor Alisson.

Salah’s omission is the first since 2017 and it comes after a disappointing African Cup of Nations campaign with Egypt as well as his longest injury lay-off, which saw him return in poor form towards the end of last season.

Liverpool players being omitted from the list should come as no surprise.

Last season ended in frustration for the Reds and there was no reprieve for any of the club’s players at Euro 2024 nor the Copa America this summer.

The only notable exception will have been Alexis Mac Allister who won the Copa America with Argentina and probably had the strongest case to earn a nomination – having also caught the eye in a Liverpool shirt, particularly after the turn of the year.

Mamardashvili earns recognition

But while there was disappointment for those at Liverpool, the club’s first signing of the summer, Mamardashvili, had plenty to smile about.

The Georgian was nominated among nine other goalkeepers for the Yashin Trophy, which is the Best Goalkeeper award and includes previous recipients such as Alisson, Thibaut Courtois and Emi Martinez.

Mamardashvili earned that nomination after a brilliant season at Valencia and an even more impressive outing with Georgia at Euro 2024, where he played a key role in helping his country reach the round of 16.

Whether he has a strong case to win the award remains to be seen with Martinez and Andriy Lunin of Real Madrid being the favourites.

But even to be nominated is a huge recognition for the 23-year-old and one that once again justifies Liverpool’s decision to act quickly in the market and secure his signature.

2024 Ballon d’Or Shortlist

Ballon d’Or: Jude Bellingham, Ruben Dias, Phil Foden, Federico Valverde, Emi Martinez, Erling Haaland, Nico Williams, Granit Xhaka, Artem Dovbyk, Toni Kroos, Vinicius Jr, Dani Olmo, Florian Wirtz, Martin Odegaard, Mats Hummels, Rodri, Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Vitinha, Cole Palmer, Dani Carvajal, Lamine Yamal, Bukayo Saka, Hakan Calhanoglu, William Saliba, Kylian Mbappe, Lautaro Martinez, Ademola Lookman, Antonio Rudiger, Alejandro Grimaldo

Kopa Trophy: Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Garnacho, Arda Guler, Karim Konate, Kobbie Mainoo, Joao Neves, Savinho, Mathys Tel, Lamine Yamal, Warren Zaire-Emery

Yashin Trophy: Diogo Costa, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Gregor Kobel, Andriy Lunin, Mike Maignan, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Emi Martinez, Unai Simon, Yann Sommer, Ronwen Williams