Trent Alexander-Arnold has been a key member of Liverpool’s creative hub since making his debut in 2016, and by assisting in the win over Bournemouth he hit a special 100 milestone.

The 25-year-old has started every game under Arne Slot this season, but it is only in his last two outings that he has been influential on the scoreboard.

Against Milan and Bournemouth, he set up goals for Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz, respectively, which took his career assist tally at Liverpool to a mammoth 81.

When you add his 19 goals to the equation, he now has 100 goal involvements for his boyhood club at the age of just 25 years and 350 days.

According to Opta’s Michael Reid, that makes him the youngest Liverpool player to reach the milestone since Steven Gerrard in 2005, aged 25 years and 72 days.

Considering Alexander-Arnold plays at right-back, it is quite the feat and a nod to his vision and special ability on the ball that has been there from the very beginning.

As for how he ranks against other defenders in Liverpool’s history, only Phil Neal (104) has more goal contributions, with Alexander-Arnold having already eclipsed Steve Nicol (92), Tommy Smith (91) and Emlyn Hughes (91), as per LFCHistory.

The Scouser has racked up his 100 goal contributions in 316 appearances – compared to Neal’s 650 games – meaning he averages a goal or assist every 3.16 games.

It is only a matter of time before he is officially Liverpool’s most prolific defender.

Not that we needed a reminder of his world-class abilities, but this shows how important it is for the club to resolve his future and ensure he remains a one-club player.

Trent discusses contract situation

Speaking of the contract situation, Alexander-Arnold finally discussed the topic after the 3-0 win over Bournemouth, telling reporters: “I have always said I want to captain the club.

“That is a goal of mine, whether that happens is out of my hands. I want to be a Liverpool player this season (as a minimum) is what I will say.”

Asked what the most significant part of his decision-making process was, he added: “The most important thing is always trophies. I want to win trophies.”