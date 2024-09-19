Missy Bo Kearns caught everyone by surprise when it was announced she would leave the club to complete a transfer to Aston Villa; now LFC Women manager Matt Beard has explained how it unfolded.

Earlier this summer, news of the Scouser’s exit was met by surprise, having been the face of the women’s team since breaking into the senior side in 2019.

Kearns joined the Reds’ academy at the age of eight and went on to make more than 100 appearances for her childhood club, but she was not a regular starter under Beard last season.

Her search for opportunities took her to Aston Villa for a reported £100,000 fee on a three-year deal, and while there is disappointment over her departure, Beard’s handling of the situation is to be admired.

In an interview with This Is Anfield, Beard explained: “Bo wanted to go, she wasn’t happy with her game time last year.

“She was professional and we had numerous conversations. We didn’t want her to go. Sometimes you have good years, sometimes you have indifferent years.

“But ultimately, we wanted to put the person first in this case. She had a contract here for another two years.

“I think one thing that resonated with me, one of the conversations where she said, ‘Oh, I know it’s Liverpool, my house is five minutes from the training ground, my nan’s five minutes from the training ground’.

“And I think for her own personal development she wanted to try something new. I’m sure Bo will come back to the club, her love for the club is second to none.

“It wasn’t something we wanted to happen, but we respected her wishes, and we wish her all the best.”

A touch of class from all involved.

Excitement for record signing Olivia Smith

When one door closes, another opens, and for Liverpool that came in the form of club record signing Olivia Smith, a versatile 20-year-old who already has international experience with Canada.

“She’s got everything, but she is young and it’s going to be interesting to see how she adapts to the Super League, but I’m confident she’ll be fine,” the Liverpool manager enthused.

“You know, you don’t play for your country at 15 years old if you’re not a good player! She’s quick, can score goals – right foot, left foot – very powerful, and she’s keen and hungry to learn.

“We’re very lucky. There were a lot of clubs that were in for her, but we sort of hit it off, me, her and her a family and they were really good conversations. I’m excited to have her here.”

On where Beard sees her playing, he added: “Probably the forward line, she gives me tactical flexibility [as] she can play as No. 8 or 10, and she can play as a winger or as a central player.”

Tickets for Liverpool Women‘s season opener vs. Leicester on Sunday are on sale online until 12pm Friday, here.

Fans can purchase tickets at the Saint Helens Stadium on matchday from 11.30am.