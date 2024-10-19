➔ SUPPORT US
19 photos as Liverpool train for Bologna – Hands-on Heitinga and Slot gets soaked!

A 24-man Liverpool squad trained in autumn weather at the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday, ahead of the Champions League clash with Bologna at Anfield.

After a strong victory over AC Milan in their first game of the new league phase, the Reds find themselves up against Italian opposition again.

This time it comes in the form of Bologna, who were the surprise package of last season’s Serie A, but after finishing fifth in May they are struggling after losing manager Thiago Motta.

Wednesday pits the Premier League leaders against the Serie A’s 12th-best side, then, but Arne Slot will be eager for his team not to underestimate Bologna.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 1, 2024: Liverpool players during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool FC and Bologna FC. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

With the Reds training in front of the cameras on Tuesday afternoon, it was notable that neither Federico Chiesa or Diogo Jota were involved.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 1, 2024: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool FC and Bologna FC. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Darwin Nunez was back, however, while Andy Robertson has shaken off any effects of the ankle issue that saw him replaced late on in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Wolves.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 1, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah throws a tennis ball during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool FC and Bologna FC. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 1, 2024: Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool FC and Bologna FC. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 1, 2024: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool FC and Bologna FC. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Spirits were unsurprisingly high during an energetic session at the AXA Training Centre, which involved players holding onto tennis balls while being put through a series of drills.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 1, 2024: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez (L) and assistant coach John Heitinga during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool FC and Bologna FC. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 1, 2024: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot gets caught by the sprinklers during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool FC and Bologna FC. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

First-team coach John Heitinga got hands on as he worked with Nunez, while Slot got caught by the sprinklers.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 1, 2024: Liverpool's (L-R) Luis Díaz, Curtis Jones and Trey Nyoni during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool FC and Bologna FC. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 1, 2024: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté (L) and Mohamed Salah during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool FC and Bologna FC. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Youngster Trey Nyoni remains with the first-team squad, but despite training with the senior players on Tuesday is likely to start for the U19s in the UEFA Youth League.

In the possible absence of Jota and Chiesa, Slot is expected to turn to Nunez up front and could bring Cody Gakpo back into the side if he choose to rotate Luis Diaz.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 1, 2024: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot laughs after being caught by the sprinklers during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool FC and Bologna FC. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 1, 2024: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool FC and Bologna FC. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 1, 2024: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool FC and Bologna FC. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The head coach is unlikely to make major changes elsewhere and is likely to retain most of his first-choice XI – including the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 1, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool FC and Bologna FC. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 1, 2024: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool FC and Bologna FC. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool have never faced Bologna before in competitive action, though the two sides did meet in a pair of pre-season friendlies in 2021.

Liverpool squad in training pre-Bologna

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 1, 2024: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool FC and Bologna FC. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Bradley, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Morton

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez

