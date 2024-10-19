A 24-man Liverpool squad trained in autumn weather at the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday, ahead of the Champions League clash with Bologna at Anfield.

After a strong victory over AC Milan in their first game of the new league phase, the Reds find themselves up against Italian opposition again.

This time it comes in the form of Bologna, who were the surprise package of last season’s Serie A, but after finishing fifth in May they are struggling after losing manager Thiago Motta.

Wednesday pits the Premier League leaders against the Serie A’s 12th-best side, then, but Arne Slot will be eager for his team not to underestimate Bologna.

With the Reds training in front of the cameras on Tuesday afternoon, it was notable that neither Federico Chiesa or Diogo Jota were involved.

Darwin Nunez was back, however, while Andy Robertson has shaken off any effects of the ankle issue that saw him replaced late on in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Wolves.

Spirits were unsurprisingly high during an energetic session at the AXA Training Centre, which involved players holding onto tennis balls while being put through a series of drills.

First-team coach John Heitinga got hands on as he worked with Nunez, while Slot got caught by the sprinklers.

Youngster Trey Nyoni remains with the first-team squad, but despite training with the senior players on Tuesday is likely to start for the U19s in the UEFA Youth League.

In the possible absence of Jota and Chiesa, Slot is expected to turn to Nunez up front and could bring Cody Gakpo back into the side if he choose to rotate Luis Diaz.

The head coach is unlikely to make major changes elsewhere and is likely to retain most of his first-choice XI – including the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool have never faced Bologna before in competitive action, though the two sides did meet in a pair of pre-season friendlies in 2021.

Liverpool squad in training pre-Bologna

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Bradley, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Morton

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez