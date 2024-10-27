To the surprise of no one, Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber were named in Arsenal‘s starting lineup against Liverpool, and Mike Arteta spoke on the decision pre-match.

Despite keeping the pair, who had been absent with injury, away from prying eyes and television cameras in the lead up to the Reds’ visit, Arteta was not fooling anybody.

He attempted to mislead and misdirect when it came to their chances of featuring in Sunday’s clash, but it was easy to see through his mind games.

Arsenal‘s ‘injury woes’ had been headline news, but they are missing just two starters with injury (Martin Odegaard and Riccardo Calafiori), while William Saliba is suspended against the Reds.

"They are playing because they feel good" Mikel Arteta on how much of a boost it is for Arsenal to have Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber back in the starting XI

Explaining the decision to include Saka and Timber, Arteta told Sky Sports: “We needed some players back, definitely.

“They try so hard to be able to be in the squad and the lineup today, a big boost for us.

“They were already doing it (putting their bodies on the line), they are playing because they feel good and they ticked every box that we needed them to.

“We wanted to be safe as well, they are two very important players for us, but they are in great condition.”

Not an Oscar-winning performance, Mikel. Sorry!

With Arne Slot missing Alisson and Diogo Jota, who would have started this match if fit, all the talk of Arsenal having to punch above their weight was overblown, to say the least.

Arsenal XI: Raya; Partey, White, Gabriel, Timber; Rice, Merino, Trossard; Saka, Martinelli, Havertz

Substitutes: Neto, Kiwior, Nichols, Zinchenko, Nwaneri, Jorginho, Lewis-Skelly, Sterling, Jesus

