Chiesa fitness test & more Trent Madrid rumours – Latest Liverpool FC News

Federico Chiesa had to prove his fitness on Friday afternoon to be involved at Crystal Palace, while Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid rumours continue to rumble on.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 21, 2024: Liverpool's Federico Chiesa during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

If you’re wondering whether Chiesa will be available for the trip to Selhurst Park, there are two deciding factors – though the second relies heavily on the first.

Firstly, he had to have successfully trained on Friday. Secondly, Arne Slot would have needed enough confidence to select him for his matchday squad over another player.

“If he can [train], I still have a decision to make because we can only select 20 and he hasn’t trained for a few days,” Slot told reporters on Friday morning.

“But, first of all, we have to wait and see if he can even train. If he can, then it’s my decision if we bring him to the game or not.”

We will have to wait and see if he does prove his fitness but, thankfully, he is the only concern heading into final matchday before the international break.

Blackburn Rovers' Owen Beck is confronted by Preston North End's Milutin Osmajic before being shown a red card during the Sky Bet Championship match at Deepdale, Preston. Picture date: Sunday September 22, 2024.

  • Preston striker Milutin Osmajic has been handed an eight-game ban for biting Liverpool loanee Owen Beck during the 0-0 draw with Blackburn
  • Predictable rumours from Spain have re-emerged over Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid following their Champions League defeat – this is growing tiresome, he needs to extend ASAP!
  • Interim England manager Lee Carsley has hinted at another surprise role for Trent Alexander-Arnold, suggesting that he could do a job at left-back. He could even be good in goal, quite frankly!
  • Stefan Bajcetic’s status as a key man at Salzburg has ‘astonished’ Pep Lijnders’ other players, in terms of him playing too much this season. There’s early pressure on Klopp’s former assistant!
  • Darwin Nunez still must adapt at Liverpool, but Slot has blamed himself for his lack of goals this season, as he looks to get the best out of him

  • Seven more Liverpool players have been called up to England squads, with Amara Nallo promoted from the U18s to the U19s
  • STATS: Liverpool can equal a club record if they win at Crystal Palace, a result that would also etch Slot’s name into the history books

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 25, 2024: Manchester City's manager Josep 'Pep' Guardiola looks dejected after the FA Cup Final between Manchester City FC and Manchester United FC at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Pep Guardiola has remained coy on his future as Man City manager, saying “what will happen, will happen.” Is he going to copy Klopp and leave next summer?
  • FIFA rules which govern the way some transfers work break the European Union’s laws, the highest European court has found after a case brought by Lassana Diarra. It’s a major development that could impact transfers (BBC)
  • Kevin De Bruyne has reportedly asked not to be selected for Belgium during the international break in order to manage his minutes. Liverpool could do without him being too fresh come the spring! (BBC Sport)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 4, 2015: Liverpool's manager Brendan Rodgers walks dejectedly off the touchline during his last hame as Liverpool manager during the Premier League match against Everton at Goodison Park, the 225th Merseyside Derby. (Pic by Lexie Lin/Propaganda)

On this day in 2015, Brendan Rodgers was sacked as Liverpool manager, following a 1-1 draw at Everton.

After the highs of the thrilling 2013/14 season, it became clear that the Irishman had taken the Reds as far as he could, with 2014/15 a dire campaign.

Rodgers took charge of 166 matches in total, winning 51.2 percent of his matches, playing some excellent football along the way but ultimately falling well short of greatness.

What happened next was a game-changing moment in Liverpool’s history, with Klopp appointed as Rodgers’ successor.

The rest, they say, is history…

