➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Diogo Jota ruled out vs. Leipzig & youngster signs new contract – Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool’s 21-man squad for the trip to RB Leipzig has been confirmed, while one Reds youngster has signed his first professional contract.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Arne Slot‘s side are back in Champions League action on Wednesday night, heading to play an RB Leipzig side with back-to-back defeats to their name in the competition.

Liverpool’s squad has now been confirmed, with several notable absentees not making the trip to Germany.

Unfortunately, Diogo Jota hasn’t made the cut after failing to recover from the rib injury picked up in the first half against Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Conor Bradley and Federico Chiesa – remember him? – are also absent, joining Alisson and Harvey Elliott on the sidelines.

There are already worrying Naby Keita-like vibes about Chiesa’s lack of availability!

Liverpool’s travelling squad to play RB Leipzig

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Quansah, Konate, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Robertson

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Gravenberch, Morton, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

KIRKBY, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 24, 2024: Liverpool's goalkeeper Kornel Misciur during the Premier League 2 Division 1 match between Liverpool FC Under-21's and Leicester City FC Under-21's at the Liverpool Academy. Leicester won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

More from This Is Anfield

  • OPINION: How Slot is putting Liverpool’s defence first to improve ‘big-six’ record, by Harry McMullen

Elsewhere in the football world today

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 6, 2023: Arsenal's William Saliba during the FA Community Shield match between Manchester City FC and Arsenal FC at Wembley Stadium. Arsenal won 4-1 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Arsenal will NOT appeal William Saliba‘s red card against Bournemouth ahead of Sunday’s visit of Liverpool. Good news for the Reds! (Sky Sports)
  • Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker are still out for Man City ahead of their Champions League clash at home to Sparta Prague on Wednesday, Pep Guardiola has confirmed (BBC Sport)
  • Jamie Carragher makes City favourites to win the Premier League title, but says they’re “vulnerable to the counter-attack.” That Rodri injury does still feel significant! (Sky Sports)
  • Speaking of Carragher, he’s picked his England XI under Thomas Tuchel when the German takes charge. Thankfully, he’s included Trent in it! (Sky Sports)
  • Barcelona‘s La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid in December could be played in Miami, with officials hoping that FIFA will approve it. Get in the bin! (BBC Sport)

Liverpool FC: On this day

STEVE NICOL, LIVERPOOL Z4 Neal Simpson/EMPICS Sport

On this day in 1981, Liverpool completed the signing of Steve Nicol from Ayr United, costing the club £300,000.

The Scot would go on to become one of the greatest full-backs in Reds history, being capable of shining on both flanks, as well as in midfield.

Nicol finished his Liverpool career with 468 appearances to his name, as well as 46 goals and assists apiece, and also one European Cup, four league titles and three FA Cups.

Some fans of a certain vintage may even include Nicol in an all-time Reds XI at right-back or left-back, such was his brilliance.

It’s just a shame that he’s now known to the younger generation as a shouty pundit with wild opinions!

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024