Liverpool’s 21-man squad for the trip to RB Leipzig has been confirmed, while one Reds youngster has signed his first professional contract.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Arne Slot‘s side are back in Champions League action on Wednesday night, heading to play an RB Leipzig side with back-to-back defeats to their name in the competition.

Liverpool’s squad has now been confirmed, with several notable absentees not making the trip to Germany.

Unfortunately, Diogo Jota hasn’t made the cut after failing to recover from the rib injury picked up in the first half against Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Conor Bradley and Federico Chiesa – remember him? – are also absent, joining Alisson and Harvey Elliott on the sidelines.

There are already worrying Naby Keita-like vibes about Chiesa’s lack of availability!

Liverpool’s travelling squad to play RB Leipzig

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Quansah, Konate, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Robertson

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Gravenberch, Morton, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Highly-rated Liverpool goalkeeper Kornel Misciur has signed his first professional contract, just over a year after joining the Reds. What a proud day for the 17-year-old

Curtis Jones has named the qualities that Slot wants in his Liverpool midfielders, saying “you’ve got to be all over the pitch.” The young Scouser is flourishing under his new boss!

Leipzig have prepared for Wednesday’s visit of Liverpool by extending their unbeaten run in the Bundesliga this season. They sit joint-top of the table behind Bayern Munich on goal difference

More from This Is Anfield

OPINION: How Slot is putting Liverpool’s defence first to improve ‘big-six’ record, by Harry McMullen

Liverpool lineup options vs. Leipzig, including potentially up to six changes across the pitch. How many alterations would you make?

Elsewhere in the football world today

Arsenal will NOT appeal William Saliba‘s red card against Bournemouth ahead of Sunday’s visit of Liverpool. Good news for the Reds! (Sky Sports)

Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker are still out for Man City ahead of their Champions League clash at home to Sparta Prague on Wednesday, Pep Guardiola has confirmed (BBC Sport)

Jamie Carragher makes City favourites to win the Premier League title, but says they’re “vulnerable to the counter-attack.” That Rodri injury does still feel significant! (Sky Sports)

Speaking of Carragher, he’s picked his England XI under Thomas Tuchel when the German takes charge. Thankfully, he’s included Trent in it! (Sky Sports)

Barcelona‘s La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid in December could be played in Miami, with officials hoping that FIFA will approve it. Get in the bin! (BBC Sport)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1981, Liverpool completed the signing of Steve Nicol from Ayr United, costing the club £300,000.

The Scot would go on to become one of the greatest full-backs in Reds history, being capable of shining on both flanks, as well as in midfield.

Nicol finished his Liverpool career with 468 appearances to his name, as well as 46 goals and assists apiece, and also one European Cup, four league titles and three FA Cups.

Some fans of a certain vintage may even include Nicol in an all-time Reds XI at right-back or left-back, such was his brilliance.

It’s just a shame that he’s now known to the younger generation as a shouty pundit with wild opinions!