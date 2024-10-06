Liverpool remained on top of the Premier League as they beat Crystal Palace 1-0, and despite winning by just one goal, plenty was going on that you may have missed.

Saturday lunchtime’s match presented a tricky test for Arne Slot, as Liverpool travelled to Selhurst Park where they have now won 10 of their last 11 matches.

Diogo Jota‘s goal was enough to separate the teams but both sides should have scored in the 80 minutes that followed.

Though a single strike won the match, there was a lot going on at Selhurst Park that you may have missed.

Here are five things we spotted from Liverpool’s 1-0 win against Crystal Palace…

Wataru Endo’s cheeky handball

Wataru Endo may not have played much this season but he still acts as the ultimate professional when on the pitch.

His experience and knowledge of the dark arts have been no clearer than his cheeky handball to give Palace a throw instead of a goal kick.

Straight after coming on, he had also put a strong challenge in on the edge of the opposition box, which spurred the team on in the final few moments – what a man.

Young Crystal Palace fan shushes Liverpool end

This young Crystal Palace fan shushed the Liverpool supporters after scoring a penalty at half-time ? ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/b4r7vuEjmA — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 5, 2024

While Endo is an experienced head at some of football’s underhand tactics, this young Palace fan is already learning how to wind the opposition up.

At half time, this young supporter put his penalty into the top corner past the Palace mascot, Pete the Eagle.

After scoring, the fan who was wearing a Jean-Philippe Mateta shirt ran in the direction of Liverpool’s supporters and shushed the away fans.

Don’t worry, it was taken in good spirits by the travelling Reds!

Arne Slot’s referee reaction

So far in Slot’s Liverpool career, we have seen him keep his cool for the vast majority of his time on the touchline, only showing emotion when the Reds score.

However, we saw on Saturday a touch of the Jurgen Klopp in his mannerisms when the referee failed to give a foul on one of his players.

The boss couldn’t quite believe his eyes when Liverpool didn’t get the decision – best get used to that, Arne.

Mac Allister jokes with Trent Alexander-Arnold

macca saying about trent's body ?? pic.twitter.com/ZjiVk2QSEv — novembergirl ???? (@babiimuayyy) October 5, 2024

Liverpool’s players were in a good mood at full time as they went over to thank the travelling supporters for their efforts.

Alexis Mac Allister even found time to joke with Trent Alexander-Arnold about his upper body as the Reds’ No. 66 walked topless after swapping shirts with a Palace player.

I think most of us non-athletes would be happy to have that physique!

Vitezslav Jaros’ surprise Scouse

Vitezslav Jaros on his debut appearance ?? pic.twitter.com/KWULqJ8MZQ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 5, 2024

With Caoimhin Kelleher missing through illness and Alisson injured, it fell on Vitezslav Jaros to make his Liverpool debut and see out the final 15 minutes.

In the end, supporters needn’t have been worried as the 23-year-old put in an assured display to help the Reds to three points.

After the match, those unfamiliar with the Czech goalkeeper were surprised to hear that he actually has outstanding English and speaks in a northern accent with a hint of Scouse.

The fact Jaros has been at Liverpool since 2017 should go some way to explaining this!

