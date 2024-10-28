Ibrahima Konate was “easily” Liverpool’s best player in their 2-2 draw away to Arsenal, but Andy Robertson was alarmingly off the boil.

Arne Slot‘s men made the trip to the Emirates looking to continue their superb form, but they were never at their best.

Bukayo Saka’s early strike was cancelled out by Virgil van Dijk‘s header, but Mikel Merino put Arsenal 2-1 up before half-time.

Thankfully, Mohamed Salah finished off a lovely move late in the day, ensuring Liverpool took home a valuable point.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Konate (7.7) was the pick of Liverpool’s players in north London, using his pace and strength to put out fires.

The Frenchman showed once again what an invaluable player he is when fully fit and he rightly earned more plaudits than anyone else.

Konate was “easily Liverpool’s most impressive player”, according to Ian Doyle of the Echo, adding that he “defended on the front foot with a succession of good challenges and interceptions.”

This Is Anfield’s Mark Delgado described the centre-back as “solid and consistent throughout”, while TIA’s readers also gave him top marks.

Salah (7.5) may have been quiet in the first half but he came alive after the break, scoring the equaliser and causing constant problems.

The 32-year-old went level with Robbie Fowler on 163 Premier League goals and was hailed as the Reds’ “most dangerous player” by GOAL’s Mitchell Fretton.

Darwin Nunez (7.0) was the only other Liverpool player to average a seven-out-of-10 rating of higher, which shows that Slot’s men were disappointing on the day.

The Uruguayan teed-up Salah impressively for his goal and put in an “excellent showing” overall, according to Doyle.

Robertson (4.6) produced one of his poorest showings in some time, being roasted by Saka for the opener, leading to Delgado to call him “one of the weaker links in this team at present.”

Liverpool’s next game is a trip to Brighton in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday night (7.30pm GMT).