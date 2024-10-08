Arne Slot has a different type of management style than his predecessor, and Jarell Quansah has admitted that while it will make him a better player, it can sometimes be “hard to take.”

Monday saw the announcement of a new long-term contract for the 21-year-old, who has been rewarded for his breakthrough into the first-team.

Quansah quickly earned Jurgen Klopp‘s trust last season but has been tested in another way under Slot, who has restored Ibrahima Konate as Virgil van Dijk‘s regular centre-back partner.

It means he has made just two appearances so far this season, and while in conversation with the club’s website after signing his new deal, he discussed Slot’s toughness and honesty.

“There’s a lot of similarities and differences [between Klopp and Slot], but I think the modern-day centre-back has to be able to do everything,” Quansah explained.

“I think being at a club like Liverpool, you’re always striving to be the best in the world.

“You’re always striving to be the best in the Premier League [and] the best in the Champions League, so I think anything short of that, that’s where the manager will tell you that your standards need to be higher.

“That’s what you need: you need a bit of toughness, you need honesty at times, and that’s the good thing – you get that with the new boss.

“Sometimes it’s hard to take but, at the same time, you need it in your career and it will make you a better player.”

It has been clear when you watch Slot in front of the media that he is extremely honest and forthright, and it may not be to everyone’s taste.

It clearly has made an impression on Quansah, though, who has acknowledged that while it can be “hard” to hear, the direct feedback will make him, and others, better players.

What Quansah is looking to improve

At 21, Quansah is still an incredibly young centre-back and when asked what specific areas of his game he is working on with Slot, he said:

“I think I’m only young so there is a lot of work to do with being strong and being good in the air because I feel like I am quite athletic and I feel like I can really dominate in the air.

“It’s just about showing that on a regular basis, really, and getting into good habits and being really consistent.

“I think sometimes it’s easy to go up and down and show good performances, but as a centre-back, I think you need to be consistent.

“If I look at Virgil and the best centre-backs in the world, they’re seven or eight-out-of-10 every game, minimum, and for me to get to that level, that’s all I’m trying to do – to get steady games under my belt and then we can progress from there.”