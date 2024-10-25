Diogo Jota has been ruled out of Sunday’s match against Arsenal while Liverpool’s director of scouting and recruitment, Dave Fallows, has announced his departure.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

As expected, Jota will play no part in the Reds’ huge Premier League clash with the Gunners on Sunday, having failed to recover from a rib injury.

It is a sizeable setback for Liverpool, with the Portuguese causing Arsenal problems throughout his career, scoring eight times against them in total.

Meanwhile, Conor Bradley and Federico Chiesa are still doubts for the game, with Alisson and Harvey Elliott definitely out.

With Jota out, Darwin Nunez is set to lead the line, as he looks to kick on from two promising showings against Chelsea and RB Leipzig.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

A worrying Trent Alexander-Arnold injury concern has emerged, with Liverpool’s vice-captain playing through pain recently after England’s win over Finland. He has to be managed very carefully!

Slot has given two reasons why Liverpool have only conceded five goals in 12 games this season, with control of matches a key factor. That was too often lacking at the end of Jurgen Klopp‘s reign

Arsenal training footage may have just confirmed that Bukayo Sako will miss the clash with Liverpool. It would be a huge boost!

Long-term employee Fallows, who is director of scouting and recruitment, will leave the Reds after 12 years – he has been a vital cog in Liverpool’s excellent recruitment

More from This Is Anfield

VIEW FROM ARSENAL: Gunners left concerned with left-back issue and absence of two “linchpins” vs. Liverpool

OPINION: Substituting Salah was another test passed in a seamless start for Slot, writes Jack Lusby

Liverpool lineup options vs. Arsenal, with two likely changes and a Curtis Jones question for Slot to answer

Elsewhere in the football world today

Man United manager Erik ten Hag says injuries are once again holding his team back following an issue for Antony. It’s just constant excuses! (Sky Sports)

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Man City will be without Kevin De Bruyne at home to Southampton, not that that should make any difference to the cricket score that’s coming! Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish are also out (Sky Sports)

Son Heung-min is “unlikely” to be fit for Tottenham‘s trip to Crystal Palace on Sunday, according to Ange Postecoglou. Some key info for your Fantasy teams there! (BBC Sport)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2016, Alexander-Arnold made his Liverpool debut in a 2-1 win at home to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

How has it been eight years?

Alexander-Arnold has gone on to enjoy a stunning career, winning the Premier League, Champions League and four other trophies with Liverpool, as well as becoming one of the most gifted right-backs of his generation.

Still only 26, Reds supporters are keeping their fingers firmly crossed that the Scouse maestro signs a new deal.

It’s also Dominik Szoboszlai‘s 24th birthday today, so many happy returns to Liverpool’s Hungarian midfielder!