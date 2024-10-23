Liverpool made it three wins from three in the Champions League with a 1-0 victory away to RB Leipzig with another solid all-round showing.

RB Leipzig 0-1 Liverpool

Champions League (3) | Red Bull Arena

October 23, 2024

Goals: Nunez 27′

Kelleher has put himself in the shop window

It’s a few seasons now since Caoimhin Kelleher put in a Man of the Match-worthy performance in the Champions League against Ajax, with this game in Leipzig only being his third appearance in the competition.

But once again, the Irish goalkeeper proved not just an able deputy for Alisson, but that he is totally capable of holding his own as a stopper at this level, making a mockery of the clubs which opted against bidding for him in the summer…and the fees paid by some for lesser No. 1s.

Twice he denied Amadou Haidara with solid saves from fierce strikes, routine enough but very cleanly taken, but in the second half he really stepped up with a couple of massive moments.

A fantastic stop with his feet from Lois Openda was the highlight, but his aerial claims and his footwork were both excellent – as was his fingertip save low to his right which ended in Openda scoring, but from an offside position.

True, Openda beat him earlier on too…but again it was from an offside position and even four Alissons wouldn’t have kept that one out!

Nunez deserved his goal

Having scored just once this season beforehand – an absolute belter in fairness – Darwin Nunez really did need something to fall his way, with Diogo Jota injured and having put in a decent shift as sub at the weekend without much going his way in the box.

This time he made sure something fell his way: a Mohamed Salah header across the face of goal which was probably sneaking in at the far post, but Nunez made sure with an outstretched boot to ensure his industry from a busy first half this time earned some reward.

It was Nunez’s 35th goal for the Reds and his 10th in European competition, with that ratio perhaps highlighting how he needs to become a lot more consistent domestically to be a go-to striker.

Regardless, Nunez deserves credit on the night for an all-action performance and for following in the chance at close range, earning him his goal.

Not sure Mo was too chuffed, mind!

Refs aren’t any better in Europe

First there was a highly questionable booking given to Alexis Mac Allister, seemingly for diving, despite the fact he was at worst hurdling a late challenge and more accurately was clipped on his way over.

Then Nunez went steaming into the box and got to the ball ahead of Willi Orban, who left a leg in and clearly clipped the striker who went flying to ground…yet nothing but a goal kick was given, and a VAR review cleared it in seconds.

Both Reds had a word with the referee at the interval, pulled away by Virgil van Dijk.

The second half perhaps had fewer talking points in this regard, but in the interests of fairness and completeness we’ll point out another atrocious decision: ‘no foul’ signalled late on when Konate clearly, and completely, wiped out Antonio Nusa!

Two (other) defensive standouts

Liverpool have immense defenders, that’s not a secret. In Van Dijk, indeed, they have the best one in the world. As a unit, we’ve also improved this term and earned plenty of clean sheets.

But increasingly what we’ve seen over the past few games is excellent individual defensive work from those who have previously been maligned for the same.

Trent Alexander-Arnold defended magnificently against Jadon Sancho and Chelsea at the weekend, and was similarly diligent, determined and strong here, making sure of his position and his recovery run.

Similarly, Ryan Gravenberch was again excellent in several moments to cut out danger, one notable time earning him a massive roar and bear hug from Van Dijk after sliding a cross behind for a corner.

Big upticks from both in key areas.

Salah was frustrated, but managing minutes is key

Salah might never be particularly happy to be subbed off, but being withdrawn just past the hour mark was a positive on this occasion – as it was clearly Arne Slot managing Mo’s minutes.

With Arsenal lying in wait at the weekend, that’s clearly the big game of the week and we need all our top performers at full capacity for that one, which Salah certainly counts as and particularly with left-back injury issues in mind for the Gunners.

With the rotation at left-back and three changes across the board – plus plenty of subs in-game of course – it all points to Slot trying to ensure his players stay in top condition heading into this mammoth run of games.

Of course, with nine points on the board already in the Champions League, there’s every chance we see a bit more of that in the upcoming European fixtures – a couple might be high-profile, but they won’t really mean too much in terms of reaching the latter stages given we’ve done such good work already.

An all-around positive night and ready for the big league match next time out.