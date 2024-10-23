Leipzig 0-1 Liverpool: Nunez goal provides professional European away win

It wasn’t a classic but it needn’t to be, Liverpool got the job done with a professional away performance in Europe to see off RB Leipzig.

Leipzig 0-1 Liverpool

Champions League (3) | Red Bull Arena

October 23, 2024

Goals

Nunez 27′ (assist: Salah)

Arne Slot made three changes, with Alexis Mac Allister back into midfield, Kostas Tsimikas in at left back and Darwin Nunez replacing the injured Diogo Jota up front.

Liverpool opened the scoring just before the half hour when Nunez poked in Mo Salah‘s header from close range.

It was largely against the run of play, but another sign of how the Reds’ more controlled style of play under Slot means that they are more solid and seem to always find a way.

It was almost 2-0 soon after as Nunez forced a good save from Cody Gakpo‘s cross, and the lively Uruguayan was then tripped in the box but no penalty was given.

It wasn’t the only dubious decision from the referee in the first half, with Mac Allister booked for a dive when clearly he hadn’t.

Half time: Leipzig 0-1 Liverpool

Ryan Gravenberch made an important block early in the second half as the Dutchman’s impressive form continued.

Salah was replaced by Luis Diaz just after the hour in a pre-planned sub; while the Egyptian didn’t look pleased to be replaced it’s good to see his minutes being carefully managed ahead of the trip to Arsenal on Sunday.

A lovely move ended with a lovely strike from Mac Allister on the edge of the box but his shot flicked off the top of the bar.

Kelleher made a good save with his feet and then a tip over the bar to deny an equaliser for the home side soon after.

A triple sub for the last 15 saw Robertson, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones replace Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold and Nunez.

Rather than giving fresh legs, though, Liverpool became very sloppy late on and were perhaps fortunate not to concede an equaliser.

Overall, though, this was ultimately what you would call a classic professional away performance in Europe. Three points, a clean sheet and minutes managed ahead of Arsenal.

It’s three wins from three in the new Champions League group stage. The Reds’ next opponent in this competition is Leverkusen on November 5.

TIA Man of the Match: Caoimhin Kelleher

Referee: Sandro Scharer (SWI)

Leipzig: Gulacsi; Geetruida, Orban, Lukeba; Henrichs, Vermeeren, Haidara, Nusa; Simons, Sesko; Openda

Subs: Vandevoort, Bitshiabu, Elmas, Poulsen, Baumgartner, Silva, Kampl, Gebel

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold (Gomez 75′), Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas (Robertson 75′); Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah (Diaz 63′), Nunez (Jones 75′), Gakpo

Subs not used: Jaros, Davies, Quansah, Endo, Morton, Nyoni

Next Match: Arsenal (away, Sunday, 27 October)