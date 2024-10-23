➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LEIPZIG, GERMANY - Wednesday, October 23, 2024: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates after the UEFA Champions League Match Day 3 game between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. Liverpool won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Fans impressed by Liverpool’s ‘evolution’ win – but send “foot off the gas” warning

Liverpool may have made life a bit harder for themselves than they needed to, which was not lost on fans, but there was plenty of praise for the “professional” 1-0 win at Leipzig.

Three Champions League games, three wins for the Reds.

Darwin Nunez‘s goal was the difference on the night against Leipzig, but Caoimhin Kelleher proved just as important at the other end of the field – as did Liverpool’s defensive line.

Slot’s side finished the match with 17 shots but managed to convert just one, allowing Leipzig the opportunity to ask questions late on – and fans noted that is where this team can improve next.

It was a controlled, professional win for the most part, but it leaves room for improvement in the weeks to come.

“Arne not only intent on evolving us, but in the process setting new records along the way.

“That should have been more comfortable than it turned out, yes, thanks again VAR, but no one can be dissatisfied with 3 wins out of 3 in this competition.

“Some lovely football tonight that deserved more goals, that Macca move with Szobo was sublime.” – Speelautomaat in the comments.

“Professional win, lucky for us that Openda guy pulled a classic Nunez performance as our defensive line managed the offside trap to perfection.”

– Divock in the comments.

“This might sound very odd, but I was as impressed tonight than I’ve been all season, purely because u could see some clear tactical tweaks that really helped us control the game, they only really threatened when either yards offside or individual errors!”

Simon Hulance on Facebook.

 

And the ref didn’t get much love, understandably so!

While Liverpool can certainly look to kill off games on the scoreboard, this was still a professional European victory on the road for Slot’s squad.

The Dutchman is creating a strong foundation in the Champions League that will, hopefully, enable him to utilise his squad with greater effect later on in the league phase.

Let’s not make it more nervy than it needs to be at the death on Sunday, though. Thanks in advance.

RB Leipzig 0-1 Liverpool

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024