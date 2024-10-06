Legendary stalwarts Virgil van Dijk and Alisson impressed most in Liverpool’s 1-0 win at Crystal Palace, but Mohamed Salah was off the boil.

The Reds picked up a priceless victory at Selhurst Park on Saturday lunchtime, thanks to Diogo Jota‘s well-taken solitary goal.

It was a hard-earned three points for Arne Slot‘s men, but it was yet another win to see his side sit at the Premier League summit for the international break.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Van Dijk (8.2) was masterful at the heart of Liverpool’s defence, standing out as the best player on the pitch.

The Dutchman was colossal in all facets of his game, making three interceptions and recoveries apiece, according to FotMob.

TIA’s Joanna Durkan said that Van Dijk “made everything look easy,” adding that he was the “cool head when his team needed one.”

Alisson‘s (8.0) injury was the one massive negative from the day and he was superb before going off during the second half.

Ian Doyle of the Echo lauded two “decent stops from Nketiah and Eze” after the break, as Liverpool prepare for a spell without him.

Dutch duo Ryan Gravenberch (7.7) and Cody Gakpo (7.7) were also among the Reds’ star performers, doing their bit on a testing afternoon.

GOAL’s Stephen Darwin felt Gravenberch “controlled the midfield throughout,” as his magnificent start to the season continues.

Meanwhile, Doyle said that Gakpo provided “some strong running down the left flank,” as he also “helped out defensively.”

Salah (5.8) was well short of his best, however, struggling to link with teammates and receiving the lowest score.

Liverpool’s next game comes at home to Chelsea – October 20, 4.30pm (BST) – after yet another international break.