With Anfield ready for Liverpool’s late kickoff against Aston Villa, Arne Slot has made two changes to the Reds side that beat Bayer Leverkusen.

Anticipation is high at Anfield for another great night under the lights, as the Reds host an Aston Villa team that have lost their last three matches in all competitions.

Ahead of the match, Slot had three key selection decisions to make, at left-back, left wing and in midfield.

Caoimhin Kelleher starts his fourth consecutive Premier League match, behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and the returning Andy Robertson.

As expected, Ryan Gravenberch starts as Liverpool’s holding midfielder, with Curtis Jones preferred to Dominik Szoboszlai next to Alexis Mac Allister.

In attack, Mo Salah starts his 15th game of the season while Luis Diaz returns to the left wing and Darwin Nunez takes over up front.

This leaves Cody Gakpo on the bench, despite the Dutchman having scored four goals in his last three matches.

Meanwhile, Unai Emery has made four changes to the Villa side that lost 1-0 to Club Brugge in midweek, with Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Amadou Onana and Jacob Ramsey brought back in.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Substitutes: Jaros, Gomez, Quansah, Bradley, Tsimikas, Morton, Endo, Szoboszlai, Gakpo

Aston Villa: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Tielemans, Onana; Bailey, Ramsey, Rogers; Watkins

Substitutes: Olsen, Mings, Maatsen, Bogarde, Kamara, McGinn, Buendia, Philogene, Duran