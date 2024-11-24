International action is finally behind us and Liverpool return with a trip to Southampton, with Arne Slot naming a strong squad to take on the league’s cellar dwellers.

We can all look forward to uninterrupted club action for now until March, and we kick off an important run of fixtures against a Saints side who have just four points to their name.

The Reds cannot afford to take them lightly, though, as a victory at St Mary’s would open up an eight-point gap at the top.

With Alisson yet to return to full fitness, Caoimhin Kelleher remains in goal for the ninth time this season.

Conor Bradley starts in place of the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, with Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson making up the rest of the back four.

In midfield, Ryan Gravenberch is joined by Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai – a trio who have started together just once this season.

Mohamed Salah will be eager to pick up from where he left off, with Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez joining him in attack.

It’s three changes from last time out, and Slot has options off the bench as and when he needs them, including Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz and the returning Harvey Elliott.

Kostas Tsimikas misses out entirely due to a knock, meanwhile ex-Red Adam Lallana is in the starting lineup for Southampton this afternoon.

Southampton: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Fraser; Downes, Lallana, Fernandes; Dibling, Onuachu, Armstrong

Substitutes: Lumley, Sugawara, Bree, Manning, Ugochukwu, Aribo, Kamaldeen, Brereton Diaz, Archer

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Substitutes: Jaros, Davies, Gomez, Quansah, Endo, Morton, Mac Allister, Elliott, Diaz