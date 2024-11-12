➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift

LFC CHRISTMAS GIFTS

+ 25% OFF LFC HOME KIT
SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Coote’s extra charge, Elliott trains & Trent contract claim – Latest Liverpool FC News

The fallout from David Coote’s comment continued throughout Tuesday as he faces another charge and gets stood down by UEFA, plus another Trent Alexander-Arnold contract claim.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 29, 2023: Referee David Coote during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Cup 4th Round match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the Falmer Stadium. Brighton won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The fallout, understandably, continues for David Coote in the wake of his foul-mouthed video, which is under investigation.

On Tuesday, he was also stood down by UEFA for the duration of the international break, as per the Mirror, and now also faces a separate FA charge for his comments towards Jurgen Klopp.

The charge he is facing is for an ‘aggravated breach’ of conduct after he called the former Reds boss a “German c***.”

It is going from bad to worse for Coote, who is expected to lose his job.

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, November 5, 2024: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool FC and Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Alexander-Arnold has officially withdrawn from the England squad, while Trey Nyoni has stepped up to England U19s for the break

More from This Is Anfield

  • Coote is under the microscope, so we took a look at his Liverpool record. We found that our win rate dropped 12.6% when he was involved from 2018 onwards during Klopp’s reign. Lots to answer for
  • If you’re ready for your blood to boil you can also look back on five decisions from Coote that have gone against Liverpool since 2019 – it’s quite the list

Elsewhere in the football world today

Gary Lineker has been stood down by the BBC (Ian Walton/PA)

  • It is the end of an era, Gary Lineker will step down from hosting the Match of the Day at the end of the season – at least Jermaine Jenas isn’t in the running to replace him (BBC)
  • Martin Odegaard is the latest Premier League player to withdraw from international duty, saying he needs to “listen to his body” – it’s only the Nations League, not missing much! (Norwegian FA)
  • A Premier League player under investigation for multiple rape allegations for more than two years has been questioned again. Club is complicit, no excuses (Telegraph)

Liverpool FC: On this day

Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier proudly holds the UEFA Cup (PA Images)

On this day in 1998, Gerrard Houllier took over as the sole manager of Liverpool Football Club after three turbulent months alongside Roy Evans.

Evans was an ever-present at the club for 35 years and was joined by Houllier at the start of the 1998/99 season. He walked away in November 1998 as it was “an impossible situation” to navigate.

It brought to an end a four-and-a-half-year spell for Evans in the hot seat.

Houllier went on to transform the club in ways that are still underappreciated to this day, but few will forget that he led Liverpool to the UEFA Cup, FA Cup, two League Cups and UEFA Super Cup before departing in the summer of 2004.

The Frenchman oversaw 307 matches as Reds boss and led the club with integrity and distinction.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024