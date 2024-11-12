The fallout from David Coote’s comment continued throughout Tuesday as he faces another charge and gets stood down by UEFA, plus another Trent Alexander-Arnold contract claim.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

The fallout, understandably, continues for David Coote in the wake of his foul-mouthed video, which is under investigation.

On Tuesday, he was also stood down by UEFA for the duration of the international break, as per the Mirror, and now also faces a separate FA charge for his comments towards Jurgen Klopp.

The charge he is facing is for an ‘aggravated breach’ of conduct after he called the former Reds boss a “German c***.”

It is going from bad to worse for Coote, who is expected to lose his job.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

It has been claimed that Trent Alexander-Arnold will not sign a new contract at Liverpool, with Real Madrid ready to offer him a four-year deal. Possible, sure, but we’re not taking this as gospel! (Cadena SER)

Harvey Elliott made an important step in his comeback from a fractured foot, joining training with Liverpool U21s on Monday. It’ll be good to have him as an option again

Andy Robertson felt a lot of people had written him off after the trip to Arsenal, but he’s ready to “prove people wrong” – he’ll be key for us again this season

Southampton will host our first game back from the break and they could be without first-choice goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale due to surgery on his finger. Alex McCarthy would be in line to start

Arne Slot is expected to be bolstered by the arrival of new analyst Roderick van der Ham after he confirmed his exit from Feyenoord at the start of the international break

Alexander-Arnold has officially withdrawn from the England squad, while Trey Nyoni has stepped up to England U19s for the break

More from This Is Anfield

Top 10: Liverpool have had quite the list of Premier League goalkeepers and with Caoimhin Kelleher‘s recent form, Henry Jackson has given them each a rank

Coote is under the microscope, so we took a look at his Liverpool record. We found that our win rate dropped 12.6% when he was involved from 2018 onwards during Klopp’s reign. Lots to answer for

If you’re ready for your blood to boil you can also look back on five decisions from Coote that have gone against Liverpool since 2019 – it’s quite the list

Elsewhere in the football world today

It is the end of an era, Gary Lineker will step down from hosting the Match of the Day at the end of the season – at least Jermaine Jenas isn’t in the running to replace him (BBC)

Martin Odegaard is the latest Premier League player to withdraw from international duty, saying he needs to “listen to his body” – it’s only the Nations League, not missing much! (Norwegian FA)

A Premier League player under investigation for multiple rape allegations for more than two years has been questioned again. Club is complicit, no excuses (Telegraph)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1998, Gerrard Houllier took over as the sole manager of Liverpool Football Club after three turbulent months alongside Roy Evans.

Evans was an ever-present at the club for 35 years and was joined by Houllier at the start of the 1998/99 season. He walked away in November 1998 as it was “an impossible situation” to navigate.

It brought to an end a four-and-a-half-year spell for Evans in the hot seat.

Houllier went on to transform the club in ways that are still underappreciated to this day, but few will forget that he led Liverpool to the UEFA Cup, FA Cup, two League Cups and UEFA Super Cup before departing in the summer of 2004.

The Frenchman oversaw 307 matches as Reds boss and led the club with integrity and distinction.