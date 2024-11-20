Harvey Elliott and Jayden Danns‘ respective Liverpool returns are edging closer, but the same can’t be said of Federico Chiesa.

On Tuesday, a mix of first-team and academy players trained at the AXA Training Centre, one of whom was Alisson, acting as a huge boost for Liverpool.

One player who has endured a frustrating season to date is Elliott, with the 21-year-old appearing for just seven minutes in the Premier League.

The Liverpool midfielder suffered a fractured foot on England under-21 duty back in September and it has kept him out ever since.

Thankfully, Elliott’s return to the fold is closer than ever, with the midfielder taking part in training at the AXA.

He looks to be pushing hard for a place in Liverpool’s squad for the trip to Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Danns was also seen in training, with the 18-year-old not playing at all this season after injuring his back in the summer.

It was a cruel blow for the striker, who burst onto the scene last term, scoring twice in the 4-0 win at home to Southampton in the FA Cup.

Danns is now back and no doubt hungry to prove himself, though, as he works his way back to fitness ahead of a potential loan move in January.

Despite being spotted, Chiesa is still not part of full training, instead continuing to undergo individual sessions to get his fitness up.

The Italian has only played once in the Premier League to date, also starting just one game in all competitions, and it doesn’t look like he will be available this weekend.

Meanwhile, Diogo Jota was nowhere to be seen on Tuesday, but Mohamed Salah and Joe Gomez were on show having not been involved in international action.

There was no sign of Arne Slot, with assistant coach Sipke Hulshoff taking charge of the session, along with coaches Aaron Briggs and Ruben Peeters, and U21s boss Barry Lewtas.

Liverpool’s training squad on Tuesday

Goalkeepers: Alisson*, Jaros, Davies, Ojrzynski, Misciur, Poytress, Trueman

Defenders: Gomez, Jonas, Pinnington, Lucky, Norris, Davidson, Mabaya

Midfielders: Elliott, Spearing, McConnell, Corness, Morrison, Hill, Pilling, Laffey

Forwards: Salah, Danns, Chiesa*, Young, Cannonier

* Trained separately