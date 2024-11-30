Jayden Danns has made a welcome injury return for Liverpool, coming on as a substitute in the under-21s’ 1-1 draw away to Reading on Saturday.

Reading U21s 1-1 Liverpool U21s

Premier League 2, EBB Stadium, Aldershot

November 30, 2024

Goals: Davidson (og) 2′; ‘Figueroa 41’

Barry Lewtas‘ side took on their Premier League 2 opponents at Aldershot’s EBB Stadium, in their first under-21s league outing since November 3.

On that occasion, Liverpool ran out 4-1 winners over Wolves, with exciting attacking midfielder Kieran Morrison stealing the show with three assists.

Much of the focus on Saturday was on the return of two injured talents, with James McConnell starting after overcoming a long-term ankle problem.

Meanwhile, Danns was named in the matchday squad, having frustratingly not played any competitive football since suffering a back injury in the summer.

Liverpool fell behind against Reading courtesy of an early Josh Davidson own goal, but Keyrol Figueroa equalised with a tap-in shortly before half-time.

It was Morrison who was once again the man to register the assist, firing across the face of goal to give his teammate an easy finish.

Danns was introduced on the hour mark and wasted no time getting involved, missing a glorious chance shortly after coming on.

Having been teed-up by Trey Nyoni, the 18-year-old dragged an effort wide instead of finding the net and sealing a perfect comeback outing.

Kornel Misciur made a superb save to ensure the Reds headed back north with a point, producing an acrobat piece of work with 10 minutes remaining.

The draw leaves Liverpool sitting third in Premier League 2, with their next game a home clash with Nordsjaelland in the Premier League International Cup on Wednesday.

Liverpool U21s: Misciur; Davidson, Nallo, Jonas, Norris; McConnell (Kone-Doherty 74′), Morrison, Nyoni (Kelly 74′); Figueroa (Danns 60′), Pilling, Young (Pinnington 81′)

Subs not used: Trueman

Next Match: Nordsjaelland (H) – Premier League International Cup – December 4, 7pm (GMT)