LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 2, 2024: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot with Joe Gomez after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  

Joe Gomez shows his value having “set the tone” for Liverpool with “huge response”

Joe Gomez got an unexpected chance to shine for Liverpool against Brighton, and his efforts were rightly lauded by supporters having proved vital to the comeback win.

Liverpool’s No. 12 has had to watch the majority of the season from the bench having moved down in the full-back pecking order and seen Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk rekindle their partnership.

But the Frenchman’s misfortune at the end of the first half against Brighton paved the way for Gomez to shine at Anfield, helping to turn the tide as the Reds came from behind to win 2-1.

Gomez came incredibly close to scoring his first goal of the season, but it was his influence off the ball that caught the eye having won all four of the duels he contested.

It was no surprise, then, to see supporters take to social media after the game to celebrate his influence…

Joe Gomez deserves a long run out in the first team, hopefully he can finally score for us over next several games, motm.”

Ian Williams in TIA comments.

“MOTM for me is Joe Gomez. Absolutely secured his side, almost scored on his first touch. Another hard fought win, but we have to stop allowing teams to score first.”

swiv in TIA comments.

“Hats off to Gomez. He was superb when he came on. I’ve written him off as a CB, but he was very impressive today.”

Michael Hugh in TIA comments.

Saturday was the fifth time this season that Gomez has been called on from the bench, and Liverpool are fortunate to be able to call upon a player of his quality.

He was subject to plenty of transfer speculation over the summer and you could understand if he sought out a new opportunity, but his experience is invaluable in what will be a long season.

We are yet to discover the extent of Konate’s injury so this could yet be the start of a run in the side for Gomez.

