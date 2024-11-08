➔ SUPPORT US
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  

Jota injury return update & loan player to be recalled – Latest Liverpool FC News

An update on Diogo Jota‘s likely return date has emerged, while Arne Slot has heaped praise on Luis Diaz and Curtis Jones.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Jota hasn’t featured for the Reds since Tosin Adarabioyo clumsily injured his ribs on October 20.

Thankfully, the 27-year-old’s return is now within sight, with Arne Slot confirming as much to reporters on Friday.

“We expect him back after the international break – now, ‘after the international break’ is six or seven months to go!” Slot joked.

PHILADELPHIA - Wednesday, July 31, 2024: Liverpool's Diogo Jota during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at the Lincoln Financial Field on day eight of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. Liverpool won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“But no, the first weeks after the international break we expect him back.

“I always say, in Holland there is privacy about [injuries], and I don’t know how it is over here but like I just said, he will be back one or two weeks after the international break.”

Alisson and Harvey Elliott are also still missing ahead of Saturday’s visit of Aston Villa in the Premier League, and Federico Chiesa is unavailable, too.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 2, 2024: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool FC and Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • The 16-year-old winger, Rio Ngumoha, was a surprise face involved in first-team training as 24 Reds prepared for Saturday’s match against Aston Villa
  • Liverpool goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek, who is currently on loan at Swedish club Brommapojkarna, is set to return to Merseyside at the end of their season later in November, say Fotboll Direkt – he has played just five league games over there

  • Liverpool’s starting lineup options vs. Villa, including three key dilemmas and a big Diaz decision
  • Have you wondered why Liverpool vs. Villa is an 8pm kickoff tomorrow evening? There’s a reason and it’s explained here!

Elsewhere in the football world today

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 20, 2024: Chelsea's Cole Palmer during the FA Cup Semi-Final between Manchester City FC and Chelsea FC at Wembley Stadium. Man City won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Cole Palmer is an injury doubt for Chelsea‘s crucial clash with Arsenal on Sunday, with a decision likely to be made after training on Saturday (Sky Sports)
  • Speaking of Arsenal, Mikel Arteta says Declan Rice remains a doubt for the trip to Stamford Bridge, but Martin Odegaard is expected to be in the squad
  • Man United and England left-back Luke Shaw has returned to training after three months out injured. Matter of time before he’s out again! (BBC Sport)

Liverpool FC: On this day

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 8, 2015: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp before the Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

On this day in 2015, Jurgen Klopp admitted he felt “pretty alone” after Liverpool’s 2-1 loss at home to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

That’s because of fans leaving early at Anfield during the early months on Klopp’s reign, in which he aimed to turn “doubters to believers.”

It’s fair to say that the German emphatically changed the mindset of the fanbase in the years that followed, guiding Liverpool to so many trophies successes.

That Palace defeat felt like a turning point and the Reds never looked back under Klopp.

