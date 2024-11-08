An update on Diogo Jota‘s likely return date has emerged, while Arne Slot has heaped praise on Luis Diaz and Curtis Jones.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Jota hasn’t featured for the Reds since Tosin Adarabioyo clumsily injured his ribs on October 20.

Thankfully, the 27-year-old’s return is now within sight, with Arne Slot confirming as much to reporters on Friday.

“We expect him back after the international break – now, ‘after the international break’ is six or seven months to go!” Slot joked.

“But no, the first weeks after the international break we expect him back.

“I always say, in Holland there is privacy about [injuries], and I don’t know how it is over here but like I just said, he will be back one or two weeks after the international break.”

Alisson and Harvey Elliott are also still missing ahead of Saturday’s visit of Aston Villa in the Premier League, and Federico Chiesa is unavailable, too.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

The 16-year-old winger, Rio Ngumoha, was a surprise face involved in first-team training as 24 Reds prepared for Saturday’s match against Aston Villa

Slot has admitted that even he was surprised how good Diaz was as a No.9 against Bayer Leverkusen. Will he lead the line against Villa?

Liverpool goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek, who is currently on loan at Swedish club Brommapojkarna, is set to return to Merseyside at the end of their season later in November, say Fotboll Direkt – he has played just five league games over there

The boss has also said that Jones has been “outstanding” since becoming a dad, joking that he “had nothing to do with that!”

More from This Is Anfield

Liverpool’s starting lineup options vs. Villa, including three key dilemmas and a big Diaz decision

VIEW FROM VILLA: Unai Emery’s men “desperate for international break” after midweek Champions League defeat

Have you wondered why Liverpool vs. Villa is an 8pm kickoff tomorrow evening? There’s a reason and it’s explained here!

Elsewhere in the football world today

Cole Palmer is an injury doubt for Chelsea‘s crucial clash with Arsenal on Sunday, with a decision likely to be made after training on Saturday (Sky Sports)

Speaking of Arsenal, Mikel Arteta says Declan Rice remains a doubt for the trip to Stamford Bridge, but Martin Odegaard is expected to be in the squad

Man United and England left-back Luke Shaw has returned to training after three months out injured. Matter of time before he’s out again! (BBC Sport)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2015, Jurgen Klopp admitted he felt “pretty alone” after Liverpool’s 2-1 loss at home to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

That’s because of fans leaving early at Anfield during the early months on Klopp’s reign, in which he aimed to turn “doubters to believers.”

It’s fair to say that the German emphatically changed the mindset of the fanbase in the years that followed, guiding Liverpool to so many trophies successes.

That Palace defeat felt like a turning point and the Reds never looked back under Klopp.