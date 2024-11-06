➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift

LFC CHRISTMAS GIFTS

+ 25% OFF LFC HOME KIT
SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Leverkusen thank Reds & Diaz ‘learning’ from Slot – Latest Liverpool FC News

Bayer Leverkusen have sent a classy message to Liverpool, despite their thrashing at the hands of the Reds on Tuesday evening, and the next League Cup date has been confirmed.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 2, 2024: Bayer Leverkusen supporters during the UEFA Champions League game at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Reds produced a devastating second-half performance at Anfield, winning 4-0 after a half-time stalemate.

Leverkusen’s supporters were a class act all evening, though, proving to be in good voice and joining in with You’ll Never Walk Alone before kickoff.

Now, their official Twitter account has thanked Liverpool for their hospitality at the AXA Training Centre this week, sending a nice message, saying:

“A big thank you for hosting us, @LFC, and the best of luck for the rest of your season.”

Why can’t all football clubs behave like this?

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 2, 2024: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool FC and Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Luis Diaz says he is learning under Arne Slot, having scored a hat-trick in a rare central attacking role against Leverkusen. He has answered his critics emphatically! (TNT Sports Brazil)
  • Liverpool‘s trip to Southampton in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup will take place on Wednesday, December 18, with kickoff at 8pm (UK)
  • Liverpool‘s head coach has also said that he and his Reds players are embracing the pressure this season, as this is “what we want.” He speaks so well!

More from This Is Anfield

  • DEBATE: Henry Jackson and Sam Millne discuss the good, the bad and whether this was the night Liverpool fans started to dream big
  • MEDIA REACTION: “Remarkable” Slot making “impossible task” look simple at Liverpool
  • Liverpool are showing they are the masters of the second half, proving to be clinical after the break in games. Last night was SO good!

Elsewhere in the football world today

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City speaks during a press conference during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD1 match between Manchester City and FC Internazionale Milano at City of Manchester Stadium on September 18, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

  • Pep Guardiola has embraced Man City‘s struggles, saying “I like it” and adding that he “won’t give up” this season. They’re still the bookies’ favourites for the title! (BBC Sport)
  • Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres scored a hat-trick against City and he could reportedly be available for £63 million next summer. Man United, Chelsea and Arsenal are all thought to be keen! (Times)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2007, Liverpool produced an incredible performance to annihilate Besiktas 8-0 at Anfield in the Champions League group stage.

The Reds were only actually 2-0 up at half-time, thanks to goals from Peter Crouch and Yossi Benayoun, but the latter went on to score a hat-trick.

Crouch and Babel both got braces and Steven Gerrard also netted, in what was Sami Hyypia’s 100th game in Europe and Rafa Benitez’s 50th Champions League match as Liverpool manager.

It remains the joint-biggest victory in Champions League history, along with Real Madrid‘s 8-0 thrashing of Malmo in 2015.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024