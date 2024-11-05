➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 2, 2024: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot before the UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool FC and Bologna FC 1909 at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Bayer Leverkusen – Follow the Champions League clash here

Xabi Alonso returns to Anfield this evening, with his Bayer Leverkusen side visiting Liverpool in the Champions League. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Danny Makkelie (NED).

Liverpool vs. Leverkusen – Live Online Streams

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Jaros, Davies, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Bradley, Endo, Szoboszlai, Morton, Nunez

Bayer Leverkusen: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Palacios, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Wirtz, Garcia; Boniface

Subs: Kovar, Lomb, Hofmann, Andrich, Arthur, Schick, Tella, Onyeka

Our coverage updates automatically below:

