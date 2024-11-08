Xabi Alonso made his return to Anfield as a manager on Tuesday night as Bayer Leverkusen lost 4-0, but his stay in Liverpool didn’t end that evening.

Alonso received a warm reception from Liverpool supporters before and after his side’s humbling in the Champions League, as a marker of his connection to the club.

“I really appreciate and am thankful that even after so many years that I come here and I have that bond with the club,” the Spaniard reflected afterwards.

“It was nice, but it would have been nicer with a better result. We will have to move on.”

Leverkusen have rarely lost under Alonso’s management, so the nature of their defeat at Anfield was certainly unexpected.

? AXA Training Centre Liverpool Guten Morgen vom Trainingsplatz. Die #Werkself absolvierte die Trainingseinheit heute auf dem Gelände des @LFC, bevor es zurück nach Leverkusen geht! ? ? #LIVB04 | #UCL | #Bayer04 pic.twitter.com/0SYYGGZCeM — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04fussball) November 6, 2024

But, naturally, there was no bitter feeling towards his former club, with the 42-year-old in fact accepting Liverpool’s offer of staying to work at the AXA Training Centre the following day.

Leverkusen shared an update on their official Twitter page, writing: “Thank you for your hospitality, LFC!”

Alonso’s Leverkusen side were put through their paces at the Reds’ training ground on Wednesday, which is unusual as clubs invariably fly directly home after Champions League fixtures.

There is no doubt this was aided by the relationship between Alonso and Liverpool, and came with Leverkusen not in action again until Saturday afternoon.

The German side then travelled back later on Wednesday, allowing them to rest up and train on Merseyside without requiring a full day off.

Alonso has made infrequent visits back to Liverpool in recent years, including for charity matches at Anfield, and he was even tipped to take over as manager upon Jurgen Klopp‘s resignation.

That job went to Arne Slot instead, but there remains a positive relationship with the Reds’ former midfielder, who said before the game: “To be back here is always special.

“You notice the development of the club, I see the new Anfield Road Stand – it looks pretty amazing.”