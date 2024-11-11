A day after Mohamed Salah became the first player in Europe to reach double figures for goals and assists, Liverpool target Omar Marmoush joined him.

Salah’s goal and assist in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa made him the first in Europe’s top five leagues with at least 10 of each in all competitions.

It summed up the Egyptian’s continued importance to Liverpool, particularly with reports of “serious negotiations” over a new contract taking place during the international break.

If he does sign an extension to a deal that expires at the end of the season, Salah could find himself playing alongside an international teammate.

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Marmoush is claimed to be a target for the Reds heading into 2025, with claims in Germany that he could leave for up to £50 million.

And on Sunday, the 25-year-old joined Salah as the second player across Europe’s top five leagues to register at least 10 goals and 10 assists.

He did so by converting a spectacular free-kick in Frankfurt’s 3-2 win away to Stuttgart – which made it three games in a row in which he has scored from a free-kick.

Marmoush also netted free-kicks in a 7-2 thrashing of Bochum and a 1-0 win over Slavia Praha, with those three set-piece goals coming in the space of nine days.

3 – Omar Marmoush has scored three free-kicks across all competitions this season, with no other player from the big five European leagues doing so more than once. Magician. #VfBSGE pic.twitter.com/7rcOhDBk8x — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) November 10, 2024

No other player from Europe’s top five leagues has scored more than one free-kick in all competitions so far this season.

Harry Kane, with 17 goals and nine assists for Bayern Munich, is the only player in Europe’s top five leagues with more goal contributions for his club in 2024/25 than Marmoush, whose tally stands at 14 goals and 10 assists.

While Marmoush would typically link up with Salah during international breaks as part of the Egypt squad, the Liverpool forward has been left out this month.

That came due to concerns over playing on artificial turf in Friday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier away to Cape Verde and with Egypt already qualified for the 2025 tournament.

Marmoush, who typically plays as a central striker, has been repeatedly linked with a move to Liverpool, but Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche has looked to play down speculation.

“I think Omar feels comfortable here so we shouldn’t always discuss the transfer window or possible transfers,” Krosche said after the win over Slavia Praha.

However, last month Krosche also said: “I have to honestly say that no Eintracht player is unsellable but we want to keep the team together.”