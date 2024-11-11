Mohamed Salah continues to prove his worth to Liverpool and his ongoing contract situation, rightly, remains in the headlines as we eagerly await news on his future.

Salah is one of three key figures in the side who will be out of contract at the end of the season, though he has previously intimated his desire to stay at the club.

The 32-year-old continues to prove age is just a number having racked up 10 goals and 10 assists in the opening 17 games this season, and there are increasing calls for the club to do what it takes to get his signature.

Arabic reporter Ismael Mahmoud has claimed Salah is “asking for a new two-year contract,” which would tie him to the club until 2027, when he would be 35.

The national media, of course, have passed comment on the Egyptian’s future as he continues to excel and we edge closer to January 1, when he can talk to overseas clubs.

James Pearce, of the Athletic, acknowledged FSG’s conservative approach to extending contracts for players of 30, but was frank when it came to not allowing the “unthinkable to happen”:

“It made sense to wait and see how he responded to Slot’s arrival but this season, the evidence has been so compelling that it would be crazy not to push the boat out to keep him.” […] “Liverpool simply can’t allow the unthinkable to happen — losing him to a European rival for nothing next summer.”

The Mail‘s Lewis Steele offered an interesting story on FSG’s experience with the Boston Red Sox and how they allowed one of their best players to leave. A mistake of epic proportions.

Liverpool’s owners did not want to pay what Mookie Betts was worth and although the player did not want to leave, his contract situation was never resolved. Quite the lesson, as Lewis explained:

“Fenway Sports Group, the owners who ended a 86-year title drought called the ‘Curse of the Bambino’, did not want to pay Betts the money. And so he left, won two World Series at the Los Angeles Dodgers and FSG were – and still are – criticised for a monumental mess-up. […] “And Tuesday marks 50 days until Mohamed Salah can talk to foreign clubs about joining them as a free agent in the summer when his Liverpool deal expires. That sentence should set deafening bells ringing around the world but especially in Merseyside and Massachusetts. “Christmas trees will be up before we know it, fireworks going off for New Year’s Eve – and, in the blink of an eye, those 50 days will soon turn into zero. Now more than ever, it feels pertinent to say again: Liverpool must act to sign Salah up to a new contract.”

In reference to Salah’s recent social media post, the Mirror‘s Andy Dunn made a stark comparison to a potential future for the Egyptian:

“He certainly would not forget what scoring at Anfield feels like if he ever celebrates a goal for Al-Hilal in the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, where the average attendance is little over 13,000. “But it does not have to be a memory any time soon. It is hard to believe Liverpool will not offer Salah – whose fitness is remarkable and whose brilliance unquestionable – a two-year option to stay. “The club will not be held to any sort of ransom, though. Liverpool remains an iconic club in rude health, with a fine squad and, in Arne Slot, an inspired managerial appointment on the books.”

The Echo‘s Paul Gorst echoed the nod to Salah’s longevity, which Arne Slot himself acknowledged in recent weeks:

“With 10 goals and as many assists for the season already, it’s hard to argue against offering a considerably lucrative extension, particularly given his own manager believes Salah can emulate Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi by maintaining his status as a leading light of the game well into his late 30s. Your move, John W Henry.”

<section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h2>Mo Salah's future:</h2> <ul> <li>He'll stay</li> <li>He'll leave</li> </ul> </section>

Chris Bascombe presented a balanced view on the contract from the club and player’s perspective in the Telegraph, but did note that:

“In Salah’s case, the weight of evidence shows Liverpool would not have been as successful as they have been under Fenway Sports Group without him, and he is in such prime condition there is no reason to assume he will be an expensive passenger for the next two years.”

And finally, Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas, made a pretty clear statement on his client’s current standing in world football by hailing the winger as the “best player in the world” on X:

Best player in the world. https://t.co/dA15UZevfl — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) November 11, 2024

A banner on The Kop pre-match on Saturday against Aston Villa implored owners FSG to ‘pay Salah his dough’, and it is time they did just that.