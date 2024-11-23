Liverpool return to Premier League action with a top vs. bottom clash as they travel to Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

Southampton vs. Liverpool

Premier League (12) | St Mary’s Stadium

November 24, 2024 | 2pm (GMT)

The Reds are flying under Arne Slot, building a five-point lead at the top of the table and dreaming of title glory this season.

This weekend, Liverpool visit a Southampton side propping up the rest of the division, but they shouldn’t be taken for granted.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the Reds’ trip to St Mary’s.

1. Key Liverpool trio still missing

The sight of Alisson back in training in midweek warmed the hearts of Liverpool supporters, but he still isn’t available this weekend.

The Reds’ No.1 continues to be managed carefully after injuring his hamstring at Crystal Palace early last month.

Trent Alexander-Arnold also misses out but is pushing to be available for the Champions League clash with Real Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday.

Diogo Jota is also still absent and the same applies to Harvey Elliott, but the latter is back in training after fracturing his foot in September.

Federico Chiesa will play no part but is also nearing a return.

2. Saints struggling back in the Premier League

Southampton secured a return to the Premier League with a playoff final win over Leeds, but they’ve found life back in the top flight difficult.

Russell Martin’s side are bottom the table and have picked up only four points from their first 11 games this season. Their only win came at home to Everton, of course!

Southampton‘s risk-taking style of play is admirable but arguably naive, and Liverpool will hope to take advantage of it this weekend.

3. Mo Salah near the top

Mohamed Salah has been in sensational form this season and he is out to break yet another record on Sunday afternoon.

Only a hat-trick will do, though!

Salah has scored seven times against Southampton, with Robbie Fowler (8) the only Liverpool player to find the net more times in the Premier League era.

Meanwhile, Ian Rush holds the record in the league throughout history with 10, so his tally is within sight.

Salah is now only 10 goals behind Thierry Henry in the all-time Premier League scoring charts, sitting in eighth place on the list.

4. Possible Liverpool XI

It would be a surprise if Liverpool’s starting lineup wasn’t similar to the one that took to the field at home to Aston Villa.

Alexander-Arnold will be replaced by Conor Bradley, and Kostas Tsimikas could come in for Andy Robertson, but Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk will remain as the Reds’ centre-half partnership.

In midfield, Slot will likely choose between Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai, although Alexis Mac Allister returned home from international duty later than others.

Luis Diaz could miss out for the same reason as Mac Allister.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

5. Who’s out for Southampton?

The injury problems are mounting for Martin before Sunday’s game, with Jan Bednarek picking up a knee ligament problem for Poland last week.

The centre-back has been an ever-present for them in the league this season, starting all 11 matches.

Aaron Ramsdale is out after requiring an operation on his finger, while Gavin Bazunu (goalkeeper), Will Smallbone (midfield) and Ross Stewart (striker) are all absent, too.

Ryan Fraser and Kamaldeen Sulemana are available, though.

Possible Southampton XI: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Sugawara, Stephens, Harwood-Bellis, Manning; Armstrong, Downes, Aribo, Fernandes; Archer

6. Harvey Elliott not yet at match sharpness

Speaking to the media on Friday, Slot explained how patience is required with Elliott in terms of him getting back to his best:

“Yes, he’s training with us again, but that’s different from being on the top of your game immediately again. We have to give him time for this as well.

“But I’m very fortunate that he’s back, especially with the amount of games that are coming up in the coming two, three or four months.”

7. Liverpool’s record at St Mary’s

Liverpool have largely fared well away to Southampton down the years, especially since The Dell was traded for St Mary’s in 2001.

In front of fans, the Reds have won on their last four trips to Saints, with their only defeat a 1-0 loss behind-closed-doors in January 2021.

The last goalless draw there came in November 2016, with Van Dijk part of a Southampton defence that kept Liverpool at bay.

The last meeting at St Mary’s was a crazy 4-4 draw in the final day of the 2022/23 season, in what was a final Reds appearance for Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

8. Did You Know?

Liverpool have won all eight league matches this season when going ahead and all 12 in all competitions. This perfectly highlights their ruthless edge, not allowing teams ways back into games.

Liverpool have led in 15 of their 17 outings in 2024/25 to date, with 11 of their last 12 goals scored after half time.

A nice early goal on Sunday would be perfect, not allowing the home crowd a sniff of hope!

9. Barrott referee, Oliver on VAR

Sam Barrott has been confirmed as the referee for Sunday’s match, in what is only his second-ever game in charge of Liverpool.

The first was the 5-2 win at home to Norwich in the FA Cup fourth round back in January.

Michael Oliver is on VAR duty for the game, while Darren England is the fourth official.

10. Follow the match with TIA

Southampton vs. Liverpool is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm (GMT), with kickoff at 2pm.

Henry Jackson is on TIA matchday live blog duty, keeping you company and hopefully guiding you through a win from 1.15pm.

Come on you Reds!