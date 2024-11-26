➔ SUPPORT US
What it’s like to negotiate with ‘robot’ Richard Hughes – Latest Liverpool FC News

Mohamed Salah remains in the headlines and now sporting director Richard Hughes‘ negotiation style has been brought to light, plus the injury latest ahead of Real Madrid‘s visit.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

IPSWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 17, 2024: Liverpool's Sporting Director Richard Hughes (C) and Chief Executive Officer Billy Hogan (R) during the FA Premier League match between Ipswich Town FC and Liverpool FC at Portman Road. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

All anyone can talk about is Salah’s ongoing contract situation – understandably so, it is a very big deal.

Talks will remain ongoing between all parties for the foreseeable, and Hughes will play a big role as the club’s sporting director.

It is timely, then, that the agent of Arne Slot’s assistant, Johnny Heitinga, has discussed what it was like to negotiate with Hughes on behalf of his client earlier this year.

“One thing Richard Hughes doesn’t have is any sense of empathy. Zero. He’s a robot. I know that because I negotiated with him, for Heitinga,” Rob Jansen, Heitinga’s agent, said via Soccer News.

“There’s zero feelings in him. That may well be the reason. Especially with a player like Salah, who has emotion, has a different culture and is sensitive to warmth.”

Sometimes the lack of emotion in these situations is what is needed, but Salah is certainly doing his best to ensure his contract remains a hot topic and source of emotion for fans!

Today’s Liverpool FC News

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, November 26, 2024: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • After Jamie Carragher called Mo Salah “selfish” for his contract remarks, Slot responded with his usual poise to dismiss any distraction it is causing

With two big games this week, Slot’s team selection against Real Madrid will be of particular interest and we had a look at two options the Liverpool boss could opt for.

“We all want to give Real a taste of what they’ve put us through in recent years and that is still possible irrespective of how Slot lines up his side under the Anfield lights.”

Have a look at what we predicted in the link below and see if you agree!

LFC’s lineup options vs. Real – 2 changes & Jones call to make

Elsewhere in the football world today

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Manchester United supporters leave after the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has had surgery on the broken ankle he suffered against Man City, that rules him out of our match on December 22
  • Man United have posted a loss of £6.9 million for the first quarter of the year, they are going to be in some serious trouble if they don’t qualify for Europe (Mail)
  • Plenty of Champions League action for you to tune into tonight, including Bayern vs. PSG (8pm UK) and Man City vs. Feyenoord (8pm UK)

Liverpool’s record to put straight vs. Real Madrid

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, February 21, 2023: Real Madrid's Éder Militão scores the third goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A huge game awaits on Wednesday evening, and we are all ready for Liverpool to serve up some retribution for the results that we have experienced in recent years against Real Madrid.

In fact, Liverpool have not won any of the last eight meetings against the Spanish side – with the last victory coming in 2009 in that glorious 4-0 win.

  • 1-0 (Loss) – March 2023
  • 5-2 (Loss) – February 2023
  • 1-0 (Loss) – May 2022
  • 0-0 – April 2021
  • 3-1 (Loss) – April 2021

Liverpool are flying, Real are missing several key figures due to injury – now is the time!

Into these, Reds!

