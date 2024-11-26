Mohamed Salah remains in the headlines and now sporting director Richard Hughes‘ negotiation style has been brought to light, plus the injury latest ahead of Real Madrid‘s visit.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

All anyone can talk about is Salah’s ongoing contract situation – understandably so, it is a very big deal.

Talks will remain ongoing between all parties for the foreseeable, and Hughes will play a big role as the club’s sporting director.

It is timely, then, that the agent of Arne Slot’s assistant, Johnny Heitinga, has discussed what it was like to negotiate with Hughes on behalf of his client earlier this year.

“One thing Richard Hughes doesn’t have is any sense of empathy. Zero. He’s a robot. I know that because I negotiated with him, for Heitinga,” Rob Jansen, Heitinga’s agent, said via Soccer News.

“There’s zero feelings in him. That may well be the reason. Especially with a player like Salah, who has emotion, has a different culture and is sensitive to warmth.”

Sometimes the lack of emotion in these situations is what is needed, but Salah is certainly doing his best to ensure his contract remains a hot topic and source of emotion for fans!

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in training but Slot has ruled him out of starting against Real Madrid on Wednesday, we’re happy to keep him fresh for Sunday!

Kostas Tsimikas will be out of the side for a “short spell” with an ankle injury suffered in training – he’ll be out of the two games this week at the very least

In other injury news, Alisson and Diogo Jota are “not there yet” in their comebacks, with Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott needing more time – slowly getting there at least

After Jamie Carragher called Mo Salah “selfish” for his contract remarks, Slot responded with his usual poise to dismiss any distraction it is causing

With two big games this week, Slot’s team selection against Real Madrid will be of particular interest and we had a look at two options the Liverpool boss could opt for.

“We all want to give Real a taste of what they’ve put us through in recent years and that is still possible irrespective of how Slot lines up his side under the Anfield lights.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has had surgery on the broken ankle he suffered against Man City, that rules him out of our match on December 22

Man United have posted a loss of £6.9 million for the first quarter of the year, they are going to be in some serious trouble if they don’t qualify for Europe (Mail)

Plenty of Champions League action for you to tune into tonight, including Bayern vs. PSG (8pm UK) and Man City vs. Feyenoord (8pm UK)

Liverpool’s record to put straight vs. Real Madrid

A huge game awaits on Wednesday evening, and we are all ready for Liverpool to serve up some retribution for the results that we have experienced in recent years against Real Madrid.

In fact, Liverpool have not won any of the last eight meetings against the Spanish side – with the last victory coming in 2009 in that glorious 4-0 win.

1-0 (Loss) – March 2023

– March 2023 5-2 (Loss) – February 2023

– February 2023 1-0 (Loss) – May 2022

– May 2022 0-0 – April 2021

– April 2021 3-1 (Loss) – April 2021

Liverpool are flying, Real are missing several key figures due to injury – now is the time!

Into these, Reds!