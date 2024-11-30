Alexis Mac Allister is at risk of a further suspension for Liverpool this weekend, after he picked up a Champions League ban earlier in the week.

Mac Allister opened the scoring in the Reds’ 2-0 win over Real Madrid on Wednesday evening, beating Thibaut Courtois in front of the Kop.

It was the Argentine’s second goal of the season, on a night when he excelled, completing 92 per cent of his passes and making four defensive actions, per FotMob.

Mac Allister did pick up a costly yellow card, however, with Liverpool’s No.10 booked for a cynical foul on Arda Guler shortly before half-time.

It was his third booking of the season in the Champions League, meaning he will miss the Reds’ trip to Girona on December 10 (5.45pm GMT).

Liverpool host Man City in a huge Premier League game on Sunday and Mac Allister finds himself at risk of a domestic ban this time, meaning he could miss two of the next four matches.

A yellow card at Anfield would see him receive a fifth booking of the season in the league, leading to a one-game suspension.

Ibrahima Konate is in the same boat, but sadly, the Frenchman is out of the weekend action through injury, having confirmed as much on Instagram on Friday.

While Mac Allister’s absence against Girona may be a blessing in disguise, allowing him a breather during an intense period and missing a game that isn’t too pivotal, Arne Slot won’t want the same happening in the league.

The 25-year-old is enjoying an outstanding season alongside Ryan Gravenberch at the heart of Liverpool’s midfield, featuring in all 12 league games and starting 10 of them.

A booking against City would see Mac Allister ruled out of next Wednesday’s trip to Newcastle, in a game where his experience will be needed in front of a fervent St James’ Park crowd.

There is also the threat of him missing the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park against Everton next Saturday (12.30pm), should he pick up a yellow at Newcastle instead of on Sunday.

Granted, the World Cup winner can’t start every game and will need to be managed carefully, but he will be an integral figure during a run of tough upcoming fixtures.

Mac Allister feels like a certainty to start at home to City, but hopefully, he won’t allow the threat of a suspension to affect his performance.

Liverpool’s fixtures in December