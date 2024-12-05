➔ SUPPORT US
5 confirmed for Legends game & Carabao Cup dates – Latest Liverpool FC News

Five Liverpool players have been announced for the next LFC Legends game, as have the dates for the Reds’ Carabao Cup semi-final tie with Tottenham.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 23, 2024: Liverpool's Djibril Cissé applauds the supporters after the LFC Foundation match between Liverpool FC Legends and Ajax FC Legends at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-2. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Legends take on Chelsea on March 22, 2025, allowing Liverpool fans to get their Anfield fix during an international break.

Five former Reds players have been confirmed for the game, with Jerzy Dudek, Fabio Aurelio, Djimi Traore, Robbie Keane and Djibril Cisse all playing.

It means three of Liverpool’s Champions League heroes of 2005 will be back on the hallowed turf, with more names set to be announced as the weeks and months pass.

All of the proceeds will support the work of LFC Foundation, as well as Forever Reds, Chelsea FC Foundation and Chelsea Players’ Trust.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 22, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Son Heung-min admitted Spurs’ defeat to the Reds was a “painful” one to take, adding that Liverpool are top for a reason

More from This Is Anfield

This Is Anfield‘s Henry Jackson and The Redmen TV’s Dan Clubbe have dissected the stunning victory at Spurs, with both dreaming of title glory:

“This was a huge statement, especially with further Man City woes and Everton doing us another unlikely favour.

“I wouldn’t go as far as singing anything aloud just yet, but in terms of confidence levels, they’re rising, as they should be.

“We are some football team.”

“Making us dream” and “positives” in conceding 3? – Tottenham 3-6 Liverpool

Elsewhere in the football world today

  • Bukayo Saka is going to be out for “many weeks” with a hamstring injury, according to Mikel Arteta. That’s a huge blow for Arsenal (TIA)
  • Meanwhile, Arteta has also confirmed that former Liverpool attacker Raheem Sterling is also out for “a while” with a knee issue. The problems are mounting in north London! (Arsenal)
  • Man United have been hit by a mice infestation at Old Trafford. They really are the gift that keep on giving! (Daily Mail)

Liverpool FC: On this day

2001: Robbie Fowler celebrates vs. Man United

On this day in 1995, Robbie Fowler scored a hat-trick in a 3-1 win at home to Arsenal in the Premier League.

Ian Wright had initially put the Gunners ahead, only for ‘God’ to put on a finishing clinic.

Five years later to the day, in 2000, Fowler was again on the scoresheet against Arsenal, finding the net in a 4-0 win at Anfield.

Steven Gerrard, Michael Owen and Nick Barmby also found the net for Gerard Houllier’s side.

