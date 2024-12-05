Five Liverpool players have been announced for the next LFC Legends game, as have the dates for the Reds’ Carabao Cup semi-final tie with Tottenham.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

The Legends take on Chelsea on March 22, 2025, allowing Liverpool fans to get their Anfield fix during an international break.

Five former Reds players have been confirmed for the game, with Jerzy Dudek, Fabio Aurelio, Djimi Traore, Robbie Keane and Djibril Cisse all playing.

It means three of Liverpool’s Champions League heroes of 2005 will be back on the hallowed turf, with more names set to be announced as the weeks and months pass.

All of the proceeds will support the work of LFC Foundation, as well as Forever Reds, Chelsea FC Foundation and Chelsea Players’ Trust.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

The dates and kickoff times have been confirmed for Liverpool‘s Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Spurs, with one leg apiece in January and February

Virgil van Dijk has rubbished claims of there being a contract “deadline,” saying he doesn’t need to sign an extension by January 1

Arne Slot has hailed “down-to-earth” Mohamed Salah’s dedication after the 6-3 win over Spurs, saying he was working on his “recovery” straight after the game. He’s the best player in the world right now

“Difference maker” Dominik Szoboszlai has been lauded after “one of his best” performances in a Reds shirt on Sunday. He was sensational!

Ryan Gravenberch has revealed that Liverpool targeted Radu Dragusin against Spurs, looking to press the right-sided centre-back. It did the trick!

Son Heung-min admitted Spurs’ defeat to the Reds was a “painful” one to take, adding that Liverpool are top for a reason

More from This Is Anfield

This Is Anfield‘s Henry Jackson and The Redmen TV’s Dan Clubbe have dissected the stunning victory at Spurs, with both dreaming of title glory:

“This was a huge statement, especially with further Man City woes and Everton doing us another unlikely favour. “I wouldn’t go as far as singing anything aloud just yet, but in terms of confidence levels, they’re rising, as they should be. “We are some football team.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Bukayo Saka is going to be out for “many weeks” with a hamstring injury, according to Mikel Arteta. That’s a huge blow for Arsenal (TIA)

Meanwhile, Arteta has also confirmed that former Liverpool attacker Raheem Sterling is also out for “a while” with a knee issue. The problems are mounting in north London! (Arsenal)

Man United have been hit by a mice infestation at Old Trafford. They really are the gift that keep on giving! (Daily Mail)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1995, Robbie Fowler scored a hat-trick in a 3-1 win at home to Arsenal in the Premier League.

Ian Wright had initially put the Gunners ahead, only for ‘God’ to put on a finishing clinic.

Five years later to the day, in 2000, Fowler was again on the scoresheet against Arsenal, finding the net in a 4-0 win at Anfield.

Steven Gerrard, Michael Owen and Nick Barmby also found the net for Gerard Houllier’s side.