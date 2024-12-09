Alisson is back in a Liverpool matchday squad for the first time since October 5, and Arne Slot has confirmed the Brazilian is fit to start.

The Brazilian has struggled with hamstring injuries throughout 2024 but will be hoping they are behind him after marking his return to a matchday squad.

Alisson was named in the 19-man travelling side to face Girona on Tuesday, penning on Instagram while on the team plane that he is “so happy to be back.”

Caoimhin Kelleher has stepped up admirably in his absence, with the exception of his error at Newcastle, but Slot has not kept his goalkeeping pecking order a secret.

The Liverpool boss has previously noted that the Brazilian is his No. 1, and speaking on Alisson‘s role against Girona, Slot said: “Yes, he is [fit to start].

“I think it speaks for itself, if you can play with Alisson – who has been so outstanding for this club for so many years and for the Brazil national team – then it is definitely nice to have him back and available.

“But if you then look at how his replacement did, it’s not going to be easy to do even better. We expect the same, and maybe on margins [Alisson is] a bit better.

“But Caoimh did so well that we can say we have two very good goalkeepers that can do the job for us.

“For so many years, Alisson has been outstanding for this club that we are expecting and hoping for him to do the same in the upcoming weeks and months.”

As for fellow long-term absentee Diogo Jota, he is not in the team to play but did take part in full training before the team boarded the plane.