Liverpool won 2-1 away to Southampton on Wednesday night, with Caoimhin Kelleher a star performer in a Carabao Cup quarter-final victory at St Mary’s.

A much-changed Reds side still proved to be too strong for Saints, as they reached the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Darwin Nunez fired Liverpool in front after being put clean through, before Harvey Elliott doubled the advantage before half-time.

Cameron Archer curled home a brilliant strike before the hour mark to make it 2-1, but Kelleher made an important save to keep his side ahead and they clung on to victory.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and TIA’s readers.

Kelleher (7.4) shared the highest rating with Cody Gakpo (7.4).

The Irishman bounced back impressively from his mistake at Newcastle, producing a commanding performance between the sticks.

Theo Squires of the Echo hailed the “stunning save” that Kelleher made from Archer to keep Liverpool ahead, while This Is Anfield‘s Mark Delgado called him “brilliant.”

As for Gakpo, he did plenty right against Saints, leading GOAL’s Mark Doyle to praise his “well-timed pass” for Elliott’s goal.

It was Elliott (7.3) who was narrowly behind his two teammates in the ratings, as he scored on his first start since May.

The 21-year-old “grew in stature,” according to Squires, while FotMob noted that he had three shots and made the same number of recoveries.

There were four players who shared the lowest score of 6.2: Jarell Quansah, Tyler Morton, Alexis Mac Allister and Trey Nyoni.

That seems harsh on the midfielders, but Quansah did struggle late on, finding himself lucky not to be sent off for what looked liked a stoppage-time foul.