Arne Slot has named his starting lineup for Liverpool’s final game of 2024, with just one change vs. West Ham.

The Reds are looking to sign off the year with a resounding lead at the top of the table, and can confirm that with victory in east London.

Alisson, who spoke before the game about the importance of this Liverpool making their own history, ends 2024 in goal.

He starts behind the back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

With Dominik Szoboszlai suspended, Slot has been forced to change his rotation plan, with the trio of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones retained.

There is an alteration in attack, though, with Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo joined by Luis Diaz as No. 9.

That leaves a strong bench including the likes of Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez, but Federico Chiesa is not in the squad again.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Substitutes: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, McConnell, Elliott, Nunez, Jota, Danns

West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Wan-Bissaka, Kilman, Mavropanos, Emerson; Alvarez, Soler, Paqueta; Bowen, Kudus

Substitutes: Foderingham, Todibo, Cresswell, Irving, Scales, Guilherme, Summerville, Ings, Fullkrug