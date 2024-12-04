Federico Chiesa will make his first appearance at any level in over two months, having been named in the starting lineup for Liverpool U21s vs. FC Nordsjaelland.

Chiesa has not been involved since an evening as unused substitute in the 2-1 win at Wolves on September 28, with his most recent action coming against West Ham three days previous.

The Italian winger has been sidelined since then with a number of fitness issues, with Arne Slot and his medical staff taking caution not to risk re-injury.

But having rejoined full training in recent weeks, Chiesa has been named in the Liverpool U21s side to face Nordsjaelland on Wednesday night.

The young Reds host their Danish opponents in a 7pm kickoff at the AXA Training Centre, with the decision made for Chiesa not to travel with the first team for their Premier League clash with Newcastle.

Youngsters Trey Nyoni and Amara Nallo made the trip to St James’ Park instead, allowing Chiesa to build valuable match fitness back on Merseyside.

Chiesa’s minutes will likely be predetermined, perhaps even with plans to substitute him at half-time, with every precaution taken.

Jayden Danns also makes his first start of the season in the Premier League International Cup clash, having come off the bench against Reading U21s at the weekend.

A £12.5 million signing from Juventus at the end of the summer transfer window, Chiesa arrived short of fitness having been frozen out by his former club.

After not being involved in pre-season training or any warmup friendlies with the Juventus first team, Liverpool have opted to put the 27-year-old through an intensive individual training programme to ensure he is fully fit.

Liverpool U21s vs. FC Nordsjaelland: Hall; Mabaya, Lucky, Jonas, Norris; McConnell, Corness, Hill; Chiesa, Kone-Doherty, Danns

Substitutes: Trueman, Davidson, Laffey, Kelly, Pilling, Young