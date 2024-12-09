With Alisson back in the squad, Liverpool play Girona as they look to maintain their 100 percent Champions League record this season.

Girona vs. Liverpool

Champions League (6) | Estadi Montilivi

December 10, 2024 | 5.45pm (GMT)

Due to the late postponement of the Merseyside Derby, Liverpool head to the 14,624-capacity Estadi Montilivi having had six days to recover from their draw against Newcastle.

While the Reds will hope to make it six wins from six in Europe this season, the pressure does relent slightly for this game as Liverpool already have a five-point buffer on ninth-placed Aston Villa.

1. The early kickoff

Make sure you race home from work so as not to be caught out by the earlier kickoff! Each matchday, UEFA puts two games in the earlier kickoff slot and this week it is Liverpool’s turn.

Don’t worry if you’re missing some of the game, though, due to the unusual time. We’ll have everything covered for you on This Is Anfield.

Our live coverage starts at 5pm, the same time as TNT Sports’ programme begins.

Girona vs. Liverpool starts at 5.45pm (GMT) in the UK or an hour later, at 6.45pm (CET) for the travelling fans over in Spain.

2. Top of the table

Before the competition began, it was estimated that 16 points would be enough to finish in the top eight and avoid the extra play-off round.

Well, it would take a disaster for the Reds not to achieve this now, as they sit top with 15 points and three games to play against Girona, Lille and PSV.

The current ninth-placed team is Aston Villa, who have earned 10 points from their five matches so far, five fewer points than Liverpool.

In theory, there is an advantage to finishing as high up the top eight as possible, as it ensures a better seeding for the round of 16.

3. Alexis Mac Allister is suspended

While Arne Slot‘s team is difficult to predict for this one, one certainty is that Alexis Mac Allister won’t be involved.

The Argentine is suspended against Girona due to the yellow card he received against Real Madrid. He will miss the weekend’s match against Fulham through suspension in the Premier League, also.

With his inability to play either game, the club have sanctioned him some time off for a break, and Mac Allister has chosen to go to the snow-covered Swiss ski resort of St Moritz.

Enjoy, Alexis, as long as you’re not on the slopes!

4. Team news as Alisson travels

Along with Mac Allister, we know Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley, Kostas Tsimikas and Federico Chiesa won’t be involved, the latter owing to illness.

In positive news, Alisson is back in training, as is Diogo Jota. Liverpool’s No. 1 last played on October 5 while Jota’s last appearance came two weeks later.

Only Alisson makes the travelling squad, however, with Jota left at home for another game.

5. Starting XI prediction

While Alisson is fit enough to be in the squad, it would be wise for Liverpool to be cautious over his return.

For that reason, we would expect Caoimhin Kelleher to play against Girona behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez or Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Given the tiredness exhibited by Ryan Gravenberch against Newcastle, this could be a good chance for Wataru Endo to play. Meanwhile, Dominik Szoboszlai should start having made a strong impression off the bench on Wednesday.

Predicted LFC XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Jones, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

6. Girona’s troubles

• READ HERE: Girona battered by Real Madrid before “life or death” clash with Liverpool

Girona are a relatively small Catalan outfit, but their onfield fortunes changed when they were taken over by the City Football Group in 2017. The club’s chairman is Pep Guardiola’s brother, Pere Guardiola.

Last season, they achieved their highest-ever finish in La Liga, coming third behind Real Madrid and Barcelona and finishing with just four points fewer than the latter.

Their domestic success meant they qualified for the Champions League but this campaign hasn’t gone quite to plan.

They have picked up just three points from their five games so far – a 2-0 win over Slovan Bratislava – leading Spanish outlet Relevo to describe Tuesday’s clash with Liverpool as “life or death.”

7. Who to watch out for

Despite their drop-off from last season, Girona still have quality in their ranks and there are a few familiar faces that Premier League watchers will recognise.

With top scorer Cristhian Stuani likely starting on the bench, manager Michel could Macedonian forward Bojan Miovski up front.

Against Madrid, a trio of Yaser Asprilla, Donny van de Beek and Arnaut Danjuma started behind the striker, with former Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu also playing in the 3-0 loss.

Danjuma is a dangerous winger who has already faced Liverpool four times, once each with Villarreal, Bournemouth, Tottenham and Everton.

As two wingers who like to cut inside onto their stronger foot, Asprilla and he should pose the Reds their biggest on the night.

8. Who is the referee?

The referee for Girona vs. Liverpool is Frenchman Benoit Bastien, who has never officiated either team before.

Bastien has given four red cards in his last eight games in European competition and was in charge of Slot’s side when they lost 2-1 at Celtic in the Champions League last season.

On the night, he will be joined by his compatriots, Hicham Zakrani and Aurelien Berthomieu, who will be assistant referees, while Thomas Leonard will act as fourth official.

Benoit Millot is the VAR for this one, with assistance from Willy Delajod.

9. Champions League shutouts

They are seeking to win their opening six games of a European campaign for only the second time ever, previously in 2021/22 when they won their opening seven fixtures.

The Reds have failed to score in only five of the last 42 European fixtures.

Their only goal conceded in this league phase came in the Christian Pulisic inside three minutes for AC Milan on matchday one. Since then, 447 minutes have elapsed since their last goal against.

10. Follow the match with TIA

Girona vs. Liverpool is live on TNT Sports 1 with kickoff at 5.45pm (GMT).

TIA’s matchday live blog will be up and running from 5pm, with Henry Jackson tasked with keeping you entertained and up-to-date.

Come on you Reds!