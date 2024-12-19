Arne Slot was “pleased to see” Harvey Elliott make a big impact in his first start – and full 90 minutes – of the season, but admitted he “got a bit bored.”

Elliott had not started since the final day of last season before being named in a much-changed side to face Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

That came largely due to a long-term foot injury for the young midfielder, though even when fit at the start of the season he was limited to 33 minutes across four substitute appearances.

Wednesday night marked a big step, then, with Elliott playing the full 90 in a 2-1 victory and scoring the winning goal.

With Mohamed Salah left on Merseyside and Federico Chiesa deemed not fit enough to start, Slot watched from the stands as his No. 17 began the game on the right wing.

But speaking to journalists after the win, the head coach joked that he saw Elliott “got a bit bored” so opted to tinker with his role.

“Harvey already had a good impact in the game during the weekend against Fulham, so it was good to see that he’s able to play 90 and even score a goal,” Slot assessed.

“I started him off on the right, I felt he almost got a bit bored, he didn’t touch the ball a lot, so we changed this after 15, 20 minutes to playing him in the midfield.

“We know he’s a better midfielder than he is a winger, but we had to do it like this. So that was pleasing to see.”

Elliott’s return to form and fitness should be a major boost to Liverpool, with the 21-year-old a hugely influential player when he is able to perform.

Having him back available should allow Slot to rotate his starting midfielders more often, while also potentially resting Salah in further fixtures such as the FA Cup third-round clash with Accrington Stanley next month.

Speaking to LFCTV after the game, Elliott said: “It’s frustrating [not being able to play], but at the same time you can work on things that, if I was playing and with the busy schedule, I may have not been able work on as much.

“It was a time for reflection really, what can I improve on, where can I get better in areas.

“My job is just to go out and play football, and when you’re injured and you can’t do that it’s a horrible feeling, but you just need to build yourself back up for moments like this.

“[You have to] make sure you’re 100 percent ready to go and fit. I felt good out there tonight and I’m just very happy to get the 90 minutes under my belt.”