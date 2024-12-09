Arne Slot saw the need for wholesale changes at Girona lessen due to the cancellation over the weekend, so the big question is whether he will rotate or name a strong XI.

Liverpool saw two of their Premier League rivals drop points over the weekend while they were afforded a rare break thanks to Storm Darragh.

Girona had been pencilled in as the match where Slot could turn to a number of his fringe players, but his plans could have been swayed by having the unexpected extended break.

There’s a six-day gap between the last game at Newcastle and the meeting with Girona, while another four awaits before Fulham‘s visit on Saturday – opening the door to fewer changes.

So, here’s how Slot could line up his side.

Team News

Liverpool’s XI vs. Girona

There are two routes Slot can look to take for this fixture, having already guaranteed at least a place in the knockout stage playoffs.

Firstly, he could feel the need to make fewer changes and stick with a strong starting lineup to get the side back in their rhythm having not played since last midweek.

This would see Trent Alexander-Arnold return to the XI alongside Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson in defence, affording Alisson a solid platform to return to after 11 games out.

Wataru Endo has played just 167 minutes this season, and it would seem naive to leave him out and force Ryan Gravenberch to add to his 1,687 minutes when it is not necessary.

As for the attack, try telling Mohamed Salah he will not play! With Luis Diaz playing the final 23 minutes at Newcastle, his return is likely alongside Cody Gakpo:

Alisson behind a back four of Trent, Gomez, Van Dijk and Robertson

Endo’s third start, joins Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones

Strong attack with Salah, Diaz and Gakpo

Leaves Gravenberch, Elliott and Nunez as bench options

This would be five changes from Liverpool’s last fixture:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Alternatively, if the derby cancellation did not alter any possible rotation plans, there is scope for a few regulars to be handed extra rest.

Van Dijk could step aside for a partnership of Jarell Quansah and Gomez in the middle, while 21-year-old James Norris could offer Robertson a longer break after he played four full games in 11 days.

The academy product has only made two senior appearances off the bench but has trained under Slot and is the only specialist left-back option as Tsimikas is still sidelined.

Harvey Elliott‘s injury has limited him to just seven minutes of action this season and he could finally earn his first start since May on the right wing – giving Salah the rest he won’t want:

Kelleher retained with Quansah and Gomez as centre-back pairing

First Liverpool start for left-back Norris

Elliott deployed on right wing next to Diaz and Nunez

Those tweaks look like this:

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Gomez, Norris; Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones; Elliott, Diaz, Nunez

Either way, it will be intriguing to see which route Slot takes. However, he ought to be confident that any XI he selects can overcome a Girona side who sits 30th from 36 teams in the competition.

The biggest story from the night, though, could be the successful return of Alisson, which would come as a huge boost for the fixtures ahead.