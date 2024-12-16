FSG shareholder Linda Pizzuti Henry couldn’t hide her annoyance at the officiating on Saturday as she delivered her verdict on Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Fulham.

Pizzuti Henry, who is married to Liverpool principal owner John Henry, owns a small portion of FSG and is the company’s most commonly heard voice in public when it comes to the Reds.

While her husband, Henry, rarely makes public statements, particularly about Liverpool, Pizzuti Henry regularly posts her thoughts on Instagram.

After Saturday’s 2-2 draw, she took to social media and couldn’t help but pass comment on the standard of officiating at Anfield.

Pizzuti Henry wrote on an Instagram story: “A lot of refereeing in this draw…

“When the red card came out, Anfield filled in with support, and Liverpool played hard and dominated until the final whistle.”

By mentioning “a lot of refereeing,” the businesswoman was referring to some of the decisions that went against Liverpool.

While the general consensus is that Andy Robertson‘s red card was correct, fans thought Fulham were lucky to escape with 11 men on the pitch.

One of the controversial incidents that went against Liverpool came when Andrea Pereira flew in late on Ryan Gravenberch, only to be given a yellow card, despite replays clearly showing that he had raked the Achilles of the Dutchman.

Former referee Mike Dean said on Sky Sports: “He’s caught him just above the Achilles and scraped down to the top of his boot. In my opinion, he’s nowhere near the ball.

“He knew what he was doing for me and it should have been 100 percent a red card.”

Another incident that some Reds took issue with was Issa Diop’s high tackle that saw him, with his studs, make contact on Robertson’s knee in the second minute. Like Pereira, Diop was booked.

Asked in his post-match press conference if he was surprised Diop’s challenge was only worth a yellow, Slot said: “If I looked back at the whole 100 minutes I saw, I wasn’t surprised that he didn’t give a red card.”

Slot and Pizzuti both did well to mostly mute their frustrations!